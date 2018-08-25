Chiefs’ defense struggles against Bears backups in 27-20 loss

If Saturday’s game was supposed to be the final dress rehearsal before the regular season, the Chiefs’ defense has some glaring issues to address before the regular season.
Despite the Bears resting all of their starters, the Chiefs’ defense struggled to slow Chicago’s offensive assault led by backup quarterback Chase Daniel, and the offense couldn’t fully capitalize on its opportunities in a 27-20 loss.
The Chiefs looked out of sorts from the very beginning, committing a face mask penalty and badly missing two tackles on an opening drive that resulted in a touchdown by Chicago running back Benny Cunningham. Nose tackle Derrick Nnadi, linebacker Justin Houston and safety Leon McQuay all missed opportunities to make a stop on the touchdown run.
It didn’t get much better from there.
In a little more than two quarters of work, Daniel completed 15 of 18 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 149.5.
Saturday was also the preseason debut of Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland, and yet, the highly touted inside linebackers didn’t make much of a difference.
The Chiefs’ issues at cornerback continued Saturday as David Amerson and Orlando Scandrick both gave up big plays in the first half.
In the first quarter, the Bears scored their second touchdown as Kevin White made new corner Scandrick bite on a double move, leaving him in the dust as he scored a 29-yard touchdown.
Then in the second, Daniel hit Javon Wims for a 54-yard gain, and a couple plays later, Daniel lofted the ball over Amerson in the back of the end zone, connecting with Wims for the touchdown just before he tip-toed out of the back corner.
Without starters Eric Berry and Daniel Sorensen, the safety position was also suspect. McQuay missed two tackles on the opening drive.
Offensively, the Chiefs started out with a strong 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a Kareem Hunt catch-and-run touchdown. On the next drive, KC scored again, this time courtesy of a 47-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.
Patrick Mahomes was methodical and efficient in those drives, completing his first seven attempts for 96 yards.
But the Chiefs went three-and-out on the next two drives, and Mahomes finished the quarter completing 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards. He came back out in the third quarter with another long drive, completing 8 of 9 passes for 72 yards.
But the Chiefs didn’t get into the end zone as the drive stalled out just yards away from the end zone. It also didn’t help that Eric Fisher was whistled for holding on third-and-short, just five yards away from the goal line. Two plays later, the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs when Mahomes wasn’t able to convert on fourth-and-2.
Mahomes exited the game after that series, replaced by backup Chad Henne. Henne led a field goal drive in the fourth quarter before being replaced by quarterback Chase Litton.
Chicago backup quarterback Tyler Bray tried to counter with a long touchdown drive, but the Chiefs defense’ held the Bears to a short field goal.
The Chiefs’ last TD came on a 55-yard pass from Litton to Marcus Kemp.
