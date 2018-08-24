Bears say they’ll sit starters against Chiefs

The Chicago Bears won’t play most of their starters in Saturday’s preseason game against the Chiefs, the team announced through social media on Friday night.
From the Bears Twitter account, referencing head coach Matt Nagy:
“After their best week of practices so far in 2018, Matt Nagy met with the team today to inform them most starters, including Mitchell Trubisky, will not play in #KCvsCHI. Coach Nagy and his staff had planned for this all week, giving starters on both sides of the ball extra reps.”
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier in the week that he plans to play most of his starters through three quarters, which is typical for a third preseason game.
The Bears met the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game and those teams have practiced more than all others in the NFL.
