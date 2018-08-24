Chiefs Twitter Q&A time! How many Williamses will be on the 53-man roster?

Another week, another opportunity to answer some Twitter questions. Saturday’s game against the Bears might be the biggest tease of them all. With the starters playing three quarters, it’s going to feel pretty darn close to a real game. And yet, it still doesn’t count. Womp, womp.
Even so, it’ll be our longest look yet at the starters, and we’ll likely see the preseason debuts of some pretty key players, such as Reggie Ragland, Anthony Hitchens and potentially running back Spencer Ware.
To pass the time before kickoff, I answered your most pressing Twitter questions. Below are the answers.
How wany Williams RB’s are on the final 53?— Mark Kappel (@DTLB58) August 23, 2018
Good question. I think it’s going to go from three to just one. Damien Williams appears to be a lock to make the final roster, but I don’t think Kerwyn or Darrel will make it. I do think, however, that one of them will end up on the practice squad. I tend to lean toward Darrel, but I could be wrong. It wouldn’t be the first time.
Will Pringle make the team and what are the chances Orlando Scandrick starts as the # 2 corner for the opener?— matthew mohr (@matthewmohr1) August 23, 2018
Because the receivers group is so deep, I don’t think Pringle ends up making the team. He seems to be in that group of receivers that’s on the cusp of getting that sixth spot in the group, but I give the edge to either Jehu Chesson, Gehrig Dieter or Marcus Kemp. Those three guys are a little bit more developed and more valuable on special teams. But, I think that Pringle would be a good candidate for the practice squad.
As far as Scandrick goes, I think he could certainly be the No. 2 corner on Sept. 9. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him with the first group against the Bears, but potentially only used when the Chiefs go to three corners. However, if he fits in well there, he would have a good case for being a starter week 1 — of course, depending on Steve Nelson’s health.
Most likely FA to be signed?— Blake Molina (@BlakeMo92) August 23, 2018
I’m going with Ben Neimann. He had a really good camp and the pick-six against Atlanta helps his case too. He’s a guy that’s been mentioned by the coaches as a player to watch, so I think he ends up making the team at the expense of a more veteran linebacker. But if the preseason is any indication, it’s a risk worth taking.
Any insight into Kelce's TD celebration dance selection for 2018?— Shawn Gentry (@ShawnGentry26) August 23, 2018
I wish. But I’m guessing there won’t be any twerking, at least not in the regular season. One flag for that is enough for one team.
What are your underrated story lines?— Chief in Indiana (@Jayhawk1108) August 23, 2018
I think it’s interesting to look at the returners. Tyreek Hill is the team’s best returner, but as his stock continues to rise as a receiver, you have to think Andy Reid and the offensive coaches want to limit his returns to prevent the possibility for injury. Hill says he still wants to be in the return game, and Dave Toub wants him in the return game. So how will that play out in the regular season? I’ll be interested to see.
Are we really going with Murray and McQuay or will Watts get run with the 1s?— Keith MacLean (@KeithMacLean78) August 22, 2018
Based on the second preseason game and practice reviews, it seems like Leon McQuay and Eric Murray are going to be the guys until Eric Berry comes back. Then it will be interesting to see who stays out on the field with him. Murray seems like the safest choice, but McQuay has been pretty impressive recently. I think Armani Watts still has a ways to go to be ready to play with the 1st.
He got the start in the preseason opener because the position group was so depleted and Andy Reid really wanted to give him as many reps as possible to prove himself. He’s definitely talented, but he’s a little too raw.
Bonus question: How’s the car looking these days?— Keith MacLean (@KeithMacLean78) August 22, 2018
It’s seen better (and cleaner) days.
Convince me this defense doesn’t drag us down to 9-7 or 8-8.— robert dooley (@rdooley99) August 22, 2018
I don’t know that I can do that right now. But if you’re looking for some good news or signs that the defense will be better in the regular season than the preseason, I’d point to the numerous starters that missed the first two preseason games. Against Chicago, though, the defense should have the majority of its first-string guys out there, including inside linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.
So far, the Chiefs have struggled to stop the run and opposing offenses have had no problem sustaining long drives. Last week in Atlanta, the Falcons opened with drives of 65, 64 and 75 yards before things settled down in the second half with guys deeper on the depth chart. The goal this week has to be stopping those drives early and limiting the run.
Bigger weakness the secondary or O-line?— Alternative Facts (@djgist) August 22, 2018
Right now, I’m going with the secondary. The offensive line looked much better in the second preseason game, and there’s more depth there. The secondary, on the other hand, still has plenty of room to improve. While Kendall Fuller is doing his part back there, the rest of the group is a work in progress. David Amerson was a liability against Atlanta, but Orlando Scandrick’s addition should bring some stability. And once Steve Nelson returns, the corners should look much better, too. Safeties Leon McQuay and Eric Murray have been serviceable, but you’d obviously much rather have Eric Berry back there.
Wgich questions do the players het most excited/enthisiastic about answering?— Robert Rimpson (@RRimpsanity) August 23, 2018
Guys always seem to be the most excited talking about things they’re passionate about off the field. Sure, football is a big part of their lives, but in my experience, talking about their hobbies and their non-athletic pursuits really makes guys open up. Thursday, I asked Tyreek Hill about playing video games with Sammy Watkins and it turned into a great conversation about the team’s Madden franchise league. Those kind of interviews are my favorite.
What is the process of how a new beat writer catches up on a team’s recent and distant history?— Steve Mac (@GoodRoyals) August 23, 2018
There’s a lot of reading involved. I bought books on the Chiefs’ history along with a quiz book on Chiefs’ facts. I wish I had more time to read both of them, but I’m hoping to squeeze in a couple chapters on some upcoming road trips. As far as catching up on the team’s recent history, I rely heavily on the amazing work done by Terez Paylor. He was so tapped in to what was going on with the Chiefs, and his work gives me all the context and background I need on things from the last couple of years.
