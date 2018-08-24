Chiefs must weigh Tyreek Hill’s value as a returner against risk of injury

The starting point for Tyreek Hill’s stardom may eventually be easily forgotten. After all, if the Chiefs wide receiver continues to torment defensive backs like he did in outrunning three Atlanta Falcons for the now-famous 69-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes last week, Hill might mass-produce highlight-reel plays at a rate faster than ... well, faster than Tyreek Hill himself.
The fastest land animal in the NFL — his Twitter handle is @cheetah — made his initial mark as one of the most devastating return men in the league. While he didn’t return kickoffs last season, he has been a mainstay on punt returns even as he has started to develop into one of the game’s premier big-play receivers.
Chiefs associate head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub’s pregnant pause may be a sign that Hill’s return days could be closer to an end than a beginning. When asked whether there were any plans to have Hill cede his role as a punt returner, Toub swallowed hard before offering his reply.
“Coach Reid and I have conversations about that a lot,” Toub said. “Tyreek keeps elevating as a receiver, so you have to look at it. You have to be smart. We’ll be smart.”
So far this preseason, all of the Chiefs’ kick-return duties have been handled by Tremon Smith, Kerwynn Williams and Damien Williams. Throughout training camp, Hill has continued to work as a returner. Often, when Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt and the punt unit are working on kick-coverage drills, Hill is on the receiving end, taking as many reps as possible tracking down and hauling in Colquitt’s punts.
“I love doing punt returns,” Hill said. “I feel like I came into this league as a punt returner, and I’m going to always be a punt returner, you know. I kind of pride myself on that because that’s how I get going on offense. Anytime I can make a big play and set up the offense for a touchdown drive or something like that, I’m always pumped. I love punt return. I love kickoff return.”
As a rookie in 2016, Hill started just one game at receiver and caught 61 passes for 593 yards and six touchdowns. He rushed 24 times for 267 yards. He gained an average of 10.1 yards per touch from scrimmage.
However, the Chiefs truly felt his immediate game-changing impact as a returner. He earned a Pro Bowl selection and All-NFL honors, and compiled at total of 976 return yards on kick and punt returns, scoring three times. He averaged 18.4 yards per return (kick and punt returns combined).
That season the Chiefs led the NFL in yards per punt return, ranked ninth in yards per kick return and enjoyed the fourth-best starting field position in the league with Hill handling both kick- and punt-return duties.
Hill created highlight-reel moments along the way, such as his 95-yard punt return for a touchdown against the then-San Diego Chargers, or his 86-yard return against the Denver Broncos that included him giving a high-five to teammate De’anthony Thomas around the 5-yard line on his way to the end zone.
Hill became a household name among football fans because of his speed and ability to break big plays as a receiver, rusher or returner. He caught eight passes for gains of 20 yards or more, and he had a 70-yard touchdown run that season.
“Tyreek is, in my opinion, and I mean I’m kind of biased on this, but I think he’s the best returner in the league,” Toub said. “There’s probably a lot of teams that would probably say the same thing. Not to have him back there? He’s a great weapon, but at the same time you have to weigh — we don’t want to get that guy hurt. At the same time, if you have him back there, what a threat that causes for other teams.”
There have been no signs that Hill’s transition away from returner is imminent, but the coaching staff certainly knows there’s an injury risk that could have ramifications on offense. Hill logged 1,183 receiving yards on 75 receptions last season (15.8 yards per catch) to earn his second Pro Bowl selection in two professional seasons.
Of the league’s top 10 in receiving yards, Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown and Hill were the only two who were primary among the return men for their respective teams. Minnesota’s Adam Thielen and the Chargers’ Keenan Allen have both seen their return duties diminished as they’ve become bigger parts of their respective team’s passing attack.
Hill maintains that getting his hands on the ball as a punt returner contributes to his success on offense and provides the unit a boost.
“Let’s say, for instance, they punt the ball and I get a big return,” Hill said. “I’m hyped. The offense is hyped. Travis (Kelce) is hyped. Everybody is hyped. Everybody is like, ‘Let’s go! We fittin’ to score!’ That’s what I mean.”
