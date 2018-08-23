Tyreek Hill on the Bills? Only in the Chiefs’ team-wide Madden League

Tyreek Hill might be a speedy wide receiver on the field, but off of it, he’s something closer to Roger Goodell — at least when it comes to the Chiefs’ newly formed, team-wide Madden league.
Just call him The Commish.
Everyone on the Chiefs controls their own franchise in the video game, including Hill, who plays as the Bills.
“I’m the commissioner,” Hill said. “I’m like the Roger Goodell of the league. I got to run the league. ... I feel like I’m the best, so I play with the Bills. The Bills, they’re good, but they’re not, like, good. So I want to make the league fair. If I get somebody like the Chiefs, I’m gonna win all the time. I want to make the league fair for my teammates, you know.”
Hill mentioned two other commissioners in the league: Dee Ford, who plays as the Browns, and Eric Berry, who plays as the Colts.
So who gets to be the Chiefs?
“So believe this or not, Pat is the Chiefs,” Hill said of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I’m the Bills. I’m trying to get myself from the Chiefs to the Bills. But he won’t trade me. I’m trying to give Pat Kelvin Benjamin and a first-rounder. I don’t know. Tonight, man. He better take my trade.”
But even with the apparent competitive disadvantage that comes with playing as the Bills, Hill is still cleaning up around the league.
“Last night, I beat one of my teammates 70-2, no names,” Hill said, before laughing and quickly outing the unnamed teammate. “Uh, (Marcus) Kemp. It was pretty bad. It was pretty bad, man. I love Kemp.”
The Madden League isn’t just to blow off steam in the Chiefs’ downtime. It also serves a functional purpose.
Sometimes when they play, Hill talks with new receiver Sammy Watkins about the intricacies of Andy Reid’s complex offense.
“We try to pride ourselves on communicating, like communicate with clarity and stuff like that,” Hill said. “I feel like the more he gets comfortable and all of that stuff, he’ll be fine. Even after-hours, playing (Playstation 4), we’re still talking about plays and stuff like that.”
Comments