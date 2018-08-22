Chiefs release Charcandrick West, will gain $1.65 million in salary cap space

After missing the majority of training camp because of a concussion, Chiefs running back Charcandrick West was released Wednesday morning.
West led the Chiefs with 634 rushing yards after Jamaal Charles tore his ACL in 2015, and afterward, West and fellow running back Spencer Ware signed contract extensions through the 2018 season. By releasing West, the Chiefs will save $1.65 million in salary cap space, according to Sportrac.
West, who was entering his fifth season with the organization, suffered a concussion three days into training camp and ended up missing 11 days of practice. He was cleared to fully practice on Monday before being cut. In his absence, new running back Damien Williams stepped up to take first- and second-team snaps along with Kareem Hunt. Though limited with his ongoing recovery from knee injury, Spencer Ware was also in the mix for first- and second-team work.
Comments