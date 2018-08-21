Andy Reid on sitting Chiefs safety Eric Berry: ‘I don’t want to go backwards’

To hear Chiefs coach Andy Reid tell it, safety Eric Berry could play in the team’s third preseason game against the Chicago Bears. But he probably won’t.
Berry has what the team is calling a sore heel. He was diagnosed before the preseason opener and hasn’t played or practiced since then.
Reid said he saw enough of Berry in training camp and doesn’t want to risk a further injury.
“He came out and practiced the first couple of weeks (of training camp) and did pretty good,” Reid said. “I don’t want to go backwards. That’s what I don’t want to do.
“He’s far enough along. He’ll be all right.”
Berry was a practice scratch on Tuesday, the team’s first full workout since Friday’s game at Atlanta. Also not practicing were defensive end Allen Bailey (knee), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (concussion) and cornerback Steven Nelson (concussion).
Berry missed all of training camp last year with an injured heel. Then he missed the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles in the opener. He was with the team during last week’s game in Atlanta but didn’t dress.
Starters are expected to play into the second half against the Bears on Saturday. In the Chiefs’ final preseason game, on Aug. 30 against the Packers, starters aren’t expected to play.
