Chiefs’ defense needs to show improvement and gain health

Steven Nelson got knocked from the game when Falcons tight end Austin Hooper leaped and kneed him in the head on the way to a touchdown reception.
Adding injury to insult defined the night for the Chiefs starting defense.
When the starters had finished at halftime, the Chiefs had surrendered 241 yards, 14 first downs and two touchdowns.
Two four-down stops in the red zone prevented more scoring damage by Atlanta, which played its starters, including quarterback Matt Ryan in the first quarter. Matt Schaub and other second-teamers took over in the second quarter.
The Chiefs were frustrated. On one Falcons drive, they sealed off the Chiefs defenders on third and 4 for a 9-yard run. At that point, Chiefs coach Andy Reid took a timeout and spoke with defensive end Chris Jones.
When Jones returned to the field, he called teammates together. No matter. On the next snap, Schaub perfectly executed a play fake — safety Leon McQuay bit hard—for a 6-yard gain.
The drive ended with the Falcons’ second touchdown.
The Chiefs have played the preseason mostly shorthanded on defense. Safety Eric Berry, nursing a sore heel, didn’t dress for the second straight week.
Inside linebackers Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens didn’t play. Neither did end Allen Bailey. All sat with injuries.
As he did in last week’s opener, Justin Houston played the first series only.
The Chiefs lost another player for the game on Friday when inside linebacker Terrance Smith suffered an ankle injury.
Not to mention losing a player this week when safety Robert Golden asked for his release.
For the second game, the Chiefs starters didn’t produce a takeaway or apply any pressure on the Falcons’ passing game. Ryan and Schaub mostly had their way as Houston, Dee Ford, Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon, plus the defensive front didn’t get there.
That’s two preseason games without a sack in the first half from a defense that finished 24th in that category last season.
In those games, the starters have played a total of six series. They’ve ended in three touchdowns, two on fourth-down stops in the red zone, and one punt.
But the Chiefs came up with a big defensive play from their reserves Friday. Linebacker Ben Niemann, an undrafted free agent looking for a roster spot, returned a fourth-quarter interception 26 yards for a touchdown.
Friday’s fourth-down stops shouldn’t be overlooked. The Chiefs rose to the occasion by forcing a Ryan incompletion on a fourth-and-2 from the 20 with Kendall Fuller defending Calvin Ridley.
In the second quarter, rookie Derrick Nnadi and linebacker Ukeme Eligwe teamed up to drop Ito Smith for no gain on a 4th-and-1 at the 8.
Those count too. And the missing personnel, especially Berry, matters.
But the Chiefs made several offseason decisions to improve the defense. They moved on from linebackers Derrick Johnson and Tamba Hali, traded Marcus Peters, brought in players like Fuller, Hitchens and tackle Xavier Williams. The object was to get younger and quicker.
But Friday’s game reinforced the idea that the defense is a work in progress.
