Halftime observations: Falcons 14, Chiefs 10

It’s been an ugly first half at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Here are five observations.
Twerkin’ Tyreek
Just when it seemed like the Chiefs’ first-team offense was sputtering, Patrick Mahomes aired it all the way out.
With three defenders in pursuit of Tyreek Hill, Mahomes launched a deep ball 69 yards down the field. Hill easily collected it and ran into the end zone for the first string’s first touchdown of the season.
To celebrate, Hill twerked in the end zone and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. But after that play, who can blame him?
Let’s go McQuay-zy
Though he’s only practiced twice in the last week, safety Leon McQuay got the start at safety in place of rookie Armani Watts.
With the safety depth drastically depleted, Watts got the start last week as coach Andy Reid tried to give the rookie in-game reps to get him up to speed. This time around, McQuay started opposite Eric Murray while Eric Berry watched on from the sideline.
McQuay had to shake the rust off in the first half. He had a good tackle for loss late in the second quarter to keep Ito Smith out of the end zone, but on the next play, backup quarterback Matt Schuab hit receiver Calvin Ridley over the goal line with McQuay and Tremon Smith in coverage.
Ouch
Cornerback Steven Nelson’s return to his home state was short-lived on Friday night. On the final play of the Falcons’ first offensive drive, Nelson was hurdled by tight end Austin Hooper on Hooper’s way to the end zone, and Hooper’s foot looked to connect with Nelson’s head. Nelson immediately dropped to the ground and looked to be in pain. Athletic trainers surrounded him on the field, but he was able to walk off under his own power.
With Nelson being evaluated for a head injury, David Amerson entered the game. When the Chiefs went to the sub-package, rookie Smith came on as the third corner.
INTestinal fortitude
Reid wanted his quarterback to test out his intestinal fortitude by attempting deep throws.
Consider it tested.
Mahomes tried his first long pass of the season as he targeted Sammy Watkins, who was running a go route down the right sideline, in the second quarter.
But before Watkins could make a play on the ball, safety Damonte Kazee leapt up and snatched the ball away.
Earlier in the quarter, Mahomes was nearly picked off when he targeted Watkins in the back of the end zone on third-and-goal.
On Watkins’ first target of the preseason, receiver planted his feet and Blidi Wreh-Wilson nearly picked off the pass as he streaked in front of the still Watkins.
On the board
After finding its rhythm at the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs’ first-string offense nearly got in the end zone for the first time this preseason to open the second quarter.
In fact, the Chiefs did get in the end zone, but Kareem Hunt’s would-be touchdown was wiped out when Mitchell Schwartz lined up off the line, drawing a flag for illegal formation.
On the next play, Mahomes targeted Kelce across the goal line, but Robert Alford reached in front of the tight end to knock away the pass.
But after Mahomes’ pass to Watkins was nearly picked off, the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal.
Not exactly what was expected out of an offense that supposedly has an embarrassment of weapons. But hey, points are points
Comments