Chiefs Twitter Q&A: How would Jalen Ramsey describe the Chiefs’ safeties?

Hellllooo from the dirty South, y’all — or rather from the skies above it.
The Chiefs will take on the Falcons on Friday night, and I’m already setting back into my Southern roots. Always happy for a road trip to take me to the land of sweet tea, fried chicken and Braves baseball.
But before I head out to explore the World of Coke museum for the 500th time, I’m going through the best of this week’s Twitter questions while I listen to Aretha Franklin (RIP, Queen of Soul).
Without further ado:
If Jalen Ramsey were to define our situation at safety with one word, what would it be?— Cory Brockert (@daddyC67) August 16, 2018
A: Did you read that interview? There’s no way he’d use just one word to describe it. And if he did, it would probably be censored in the KC Star. But if I had to pick a Jalen Ramsey-description for the safety position, I’d go with weak.*
*Disclaimer: as Brooke Pryor, I wouldn’t use the word weak to describe the position.
But with Daniel Sorensen out for an extended amount of time and Eric Berry dealing with a sore heel, there’s a lot that’s up in the air for the safeties. The depth behind those two leaves a lot to be desired, and now veteran Robert Golden has also left the team. Leon McQuay and Eric Murray could be a good tandem, but McQuay has been injured for about a week and only returned to practice Monday. Rookie Armani Watts has a big opportunity to prove his worth in the preseason and shore up the position, too.
Does the Golden move finally force the Chiefs to make a move in the safety market?!— Zane Turner (@IamZaneTurner) August 16, 2018
A: Maybe, but I doubt it. Golden was on the brink of making the roster to begin with. Sure, he’s a vet, but he didn’t seem like the right fit. I don’t think his departure makes signing a free agent safety a necessity. Like I mentioned before, the Chiefs still have McQuay, Murray and Watts. I think the organization will want to test out the young guys before scouring the safety market.
Does this team win a playoff game this season?— Keith MacLean (@KeithMacLean78) August 16, 2018
A: Let me grab my crystal ball. I think this team will make the playoffs, but winning a game is a different animal. A lot at that point will depend on Patrick Mahomes’ health and development. If he’s healthy and Berry is healthy, the Chiefs have a good shot to win. But there are a lot of things that have to happen between then and now for that to happen.
Soooo with the skirmish this week and Golden leaving and dropping hints he’s not happy, do I need to be worried about the chemistry or character of this team???— Dominique (@dommylove91) August 16, 2018
A: I don’t think those two things are worth getting anxious about. Golden was a new guy to the team, and when it doesn’t work, it just doesn’t work. Better for him to recognize that now and leave than get into the season and be unhappy. The skirmish in practice was brief, and it just kind of felt like it was time for a camp dust-up. It was pretty quiet up to that point, and those last couple days of camp practice are long. Tensions can flare when guys get tired and frustrated.
I think the biggest thing to be encouraged by is how quickly it dissipated. Mahomes was a big key in diffusing it, tapping Justin Houston on the helmet and sharing some words with Andrew Wylie. There’s a lot that’s been made of this young quarterback’s ability to lead the team, and I think by de-escalating a tense situation, he’s showing some leadership qualities that will serve him well during the season.
I'm sure you've gotten these already but first and second string safeties? LG? Running back whose after hunt? Thank you!— Tyler (@TylerTylerson33) August 16, 2018
A: If everyone was healthy, Sorensen and Berry would be the first-string safeties, but with them out, I’d say Armani Watts and Eric Murray will likely get the starts at safety for the Falcons game. Behind them, I’d look at Jordan Sterns and potentially McQuay. I even think that McQuay could have potential as a preseason first-stringer if he’s recovered from the hamstring strain. He practiced Monday and Tuesday, so he might be available for Friday’s game.
At left guard, I’d expect to see Cam Erving with the first string. Parker Ehinger is listed as second-string left tackle, but I have to wonder if Erving struggles in a game again if Ehinger gets a little run at that spot. He’s been a starter in the past, but he’s struggled to regain the job full-time after being injured at the end of his rookie season. Behind Erving, Ryan Hunt is listed as the second-string guy and rookie Kahlil McKenzie is listed as a third-stringer.
The running back situation seems a little less clear than it did a week ago. I don’t know how severe Damien Williams’ shoulder injury is. It’s the same shoulder he hurt previously, but it’s a different spot. It seems like there may be some concern in the short term because the Chiefs signed UDFA rookie Ray Lawry earlier this week. I’d expect to see Kareem Hunt continue to play with the first string, but beyond that? Darrel Williams has been taking some reps with the second team, as has Kerwynn WIlliams. I don’t think Charcandrick West (concussion), Spencer Ware (knee) or Damien Williams will be available to play Friday. If they’re all healthy, I think Ware is second string and Williams is third.
Your guess on the Chiefs record vs the Raiders this year?— Efren Del Rio (@efrendelrio) August 14, 2018
A: I’m going 1-1. Seems like the safe choice at this point in the season because I’m not sure if this Jon Gruden experiment will go exceedingly well or if it will be a dumpster fire.
Coaching staff concern level with Eric Berry 1 not really to 5 PUP/IR DFR?— MBA HICK AND FAMILY MAN (@maxsch00) August 15, 2018
A: I think it’s at about a 2 right now. As Sam Mellinger wrote earlier this week, it’s not time to hit the panic button — yet. I think the staff is being overly cautious given his injury history. If we get to the start of regular season and he’s still not practicing, then I think the level of concern really starts to rise.
Realistically do you think the chiefs win more than 6 games this year?— Ryan (@isawnothing1) August 14, 2018
A: It’s going to be a tough season, there’s no denying that. Opening with three of the first four games on the road isn’t an easy task. But I think if the Chiefs can get through that brutal opening stretch without any major injuries and at least one win, the rest of the season gets a little easier.
Hosting the Jaguars, Bengals and Cardinals will be easier than playing the Broncos in Denver on a Monday night or the Steelers in Pittsburgh. I also think Andy Reid will use his Patriots voodoo to help the Chiefs win in Foxborough. I don’t think the Browns are a guaranteed win the way they have been, but I think the Chiefs will win that one in Cleveland because Hue Jackson isn’t exactly inspiring a ton of confidence on Hard Knocks right now. I also feel good about the Chiefs’ chances hosting the Ravens and Chargers in December.
There may be a surprise win in the rest of the schedule or a surprise loss in the ones I’ve listed, but that’s what I’m going with right now. There’s also the Mexico City game, which I think will be a toss-up between the Chiefs and the Rams.
How does Smallwood look and do you think he can make the 53?— Tim Buckman (@buckmtim) August 14, 2018
A: I’m always rooting for guys I’ve covered in the past to end up on the team I’m covering presently, but I think he’s a longshot to make the roster. He hasn’t been a standout at practice, but he does have the body to be an NFL wide receiver. He’s buried on the depth chart, though, and unless he really starts distinguishing himself in a crowded position group, I don’t think he’s making it.
Presuming Chiefs keep 6 WRs, who do you think are the fifth and sixth?— Tanner Graver (@gravertanner) August 15, 2018
A: I’m going with Gehrig Dieter and either Jehu Chesson or Marcus Kemp to be the last two to make the roster. Cheeson and Kemp seem to switch off having big practices, and Dieter has been a steady contributor. He’s also close friends with Mahomes, and I have to think the organization wants to keep the QB happy if it’s at all reasonable.
Have you cleaned out your car yet?— corey buhrman (@coreybuhrman) August 14, 2018
A: Who are you, my dad?
Do you think Chase Litton has a real shot at winning the QB3 job?— Jesse Bates (@TheChiefsFan24) August 15, 2018
A: I think so. As a younger guy, I think the Chiefs see more upside in him than Matt McGloin. Litton has also got a bigger, more desirable frame for a quarterback. He played really well in the first preseason game and if he continues that trajectory, I think he’ll be QB3.
If we keep 5 running backs (including FB), who’s your last 2, right now,if we lock in Hunt, Ware & Sherman??— LordChiefRocka (@JordanTribe_) August 15, 2018
A: I’m going with Damien Williams and Charcandrick West. You obviously have to hope that Williams’ shoulder isn’t going to be a long-term problem. But he has more upside than the other guys in that group fighting for a spot. West is a good third-down back, and I think they’ll want to keep him on the team, especially if Williams’ health is a little iffy.
How would you grade mahomes training camp? What does this team need that they currently don’t have on the roster?— cody hays (@chays88) August 14, 2018
A: I’d give him a B- He’s had some real A+ moments with the deep ball, and then some real Ds and Fs with the interceptions. But he’s doing what Andy Reid asked of him and is testing the offense. Those deep balls are really bringing up his average, but he’s also had some real brain farts with calling the wrong plays and throwing interceptions.
As far as what they need on the roster, I think some kind of move in the secondary is imminent. It could be at safety or corner, but I think one of those spots will end up getting help. I think corner is more likely because the depth is a little more suspect there even with all of the Chiefs’ current players healthy.
