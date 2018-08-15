Robert Golden tweets he’s no longer with the Chiefs

Through his Twitter account, safety Robert Golden said he’s no longer a member of the Chiefs.
“I am no longer a Kansas City Chief,” Golden said. “Although I appreciate the opportunity that organization gave me the fit was not ideal for me. Look forward to be in a better situation here in the near future!”
Golden played 25 snaps in the Chiefs’ preseason opener against Houston last week.
Golden spent his first six season with the Steelers, appearing in 92 games with 12 starts. He was released after the season and signed with the Chiefs in April. Golden was working on several special teams with the Chiefs.
Golden’s absence thins a position that has been impacted by injury. Daniel Sorensen suffered a tibial plateau fracture and will be out at least through the beginning of the regular season.
Eric Berry has missed the last few practices with a sore heel.
Second-year pro Eric Murray and rookie Armani Watts got first-team reps in the last practice.
The Chiefs travel to Atlanta for a preseason game on Friday at 6 p.m.
I am no longer a Kansas City Chief. Although I appreciate the opportunity that organization gave me, the fit was not ideal for me. Look forward to being in a better situation here in the near future!— Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 16, 2018
Life is too short to not be happy... so I made a decision for betterment... However, I am thankful for the opportunity.— Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 16, 2018
