Chiefs preseason game No. 2: Players and story lines to watch, kickoff time, TV

The Chiefs hit the road for the first time in the preseason, visiting Atlanta on Friday, and neither side felt great about their openers.
The Chiefs fell to the Houston Texans 17-10 at Arrowhead Stadium last week, while the Falcons lost at the New York Jets 17-0.
Among those who didn’t play for the Falcons: wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman. Quarterback Matt Ryan took five snaps and completed his only pass attempt for minus-2 yards. Matt Schaub completed all nine of his passes for 54 yards.
Patrick Mahomes played two series for the Chiefs, a total of nine plays. Kareem Hunt, the NFL’s 2017 rushing leader, had one carry and caught one pass in two targets.
Both teams figure to play their starters longer and look for more production on the offensive side.
Details
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TV: KCTV (Channel 5)
Radio: KCFX (101.1 FM)
POSITION TO WATCH: Left guard
Cameron Erving started at left guard last week and takes the first-team reps in practice. If there was a position battle between he and Parker Ehinger, it doesn’t seem to be intense at the moment. But with right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif leaving practice because of a head injury on Sunday, could the Chiefs move Ehinger there? On Sunday, Andrew Wylie, who had been taking second-team reps at tackle, finished in LDT’s position.
BINOCULARS ON: Three Chiefs to follow
WR Demarcus Robinson: He scored the team’s lone touchdown against the Texans and is having his best camp in three years.
OLB Tanoh Kpassagnon: The second-year pro got first team reps when Dee Ford left practice because of an illness on Saturday. The Chiefs need a disruptive force opposite Justin Houston.
CB David Amerson: Two penalties — holding and pass interference — on the Chiefs’ new corner extended a Texans’ touchdown drive. Opponents will throw his way. Amerson must respond.
Debuts?
From the list of those who didn’t appear in the opening game, rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel is pointed toward his first action, same with rookie defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi. Safety Leon McQuay hasn’t practiced since Aug. 6 because of a hamstring injury.
Peachtree Chiefs
It’s always fun going to Atlanta for the Chiefs. With 13 players on the 90-man roster calling Georgia home, no state has produced more Chiefs players.
Chiefs fans won’t forget the team’s last trip to Atlanta. In 2016, the Chiefs prevailed 29-28 with Georgia native Eric Berry scoring a late defensive two-point conversion on an interception after Atlanta had gone ahead. Berry had already returned an interception for a score. The Falcons went on to the Super Bowl that season.
Old friend alert: Safety Ron Parker was credited with three tackles for the Falcons last week. With all the injuries, think the Chiefs could use a safety like Parker?
