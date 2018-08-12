Injury bug bites Chiefs, nips at safety Eric Berry’s heel

Three starters and a productive running back missed all or some of practice for the Chiefs on Sunday at training camp.
Safety Eric Berry wasn’t with the team during workouts. His injury was described as a sore heel. If that sounds familiar, you have a good memory. Berry missed all of training camp last year with an injured heel. Then he missed the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles in the opener.
Berry has been practicing, but he didn’t participate in the Chiefs’ preseason opener last week.
Injured during practice were guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff with a head injury, defensive lineman Xavier Williams with a stinger (pinched nerve) and running back Damien Williams with a shoulder injury.
Outside linebacker Dee Ford returned to practice after leaving early on Saturday with an illness.
Here are some other highlights from the day in camp.
The offense
Quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka said he liked what he saw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his nine snaps in the preseason opener and will look to stretch him out in the next game. Mahomes took one shot downfield, and overthrew tight end Travis Kelce.
“There will be an opportunity for him to take some shots down field,” Kafka said. “We’ll make sure that we scheme that up for him. Right now, we’re in the process of, ‘Do the right thing with the ball and make good decisions.’ I think he’s doing that.”
Running back Spencer Ware was involved in contact drills for the first time in camp. Ware, who led the Chiefs in rushing in 2016, topped the depth chart in the preseason last year before suffering a season-ending torn PCL.
Andrew Wylie, whose 62 snaps in against the Texans were the most of any Chiefs offensive player, got first-team reps at guard when Duvernay-Tardiff left practice.
The defense
Rookie Armani Watts was the only 2018 draft pick to start the preseason opener and he played the most snaps of anyone on defense (49). With the tibial plateau fracture that starting safety Daniel Sorensen suffered in practice last week, Watts looks to get more time.
“It’s an opportunity for someone,” defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “You’re going to get a lot more reps. But yeah, it certainly accelerate (Watts’) chances and opportunity.
“He’s got technique things he has to improve on … But I thought overall he did a nice job.”
Up next
Two practice days remain for training camp at Missouri Western. The Chiefs work out Monday starting at 8:15 a.m. The St. Joseph portion of camp closes on Tuesday with a 9:15 a.m. practice..
