Chiefs offer a Daniel Sorensen injury update, and it’s J.J. Watt-ish

Highlights from Chiefs training camp on Saturday as the team opened its final stretch at Missouri Western.
Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen suffered a tibial plateau fracture at practice last week and underwent surgery at a University of Kansas Health System location.
Sorensen also suffered an MCL injury and lateral meniscus tear in the knee, said Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder.
“We now have to wait for the bone to heal,” Burkholder said. “We will reexamine him in six weeks. So, there’s no other time frame other than we’re going to reexamine him then. He’ll be here today to begin his formal rehab with us.”
The injury is similar to the one suffered by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt against the Chiefs last season. The injury occurred in the fifth week of the season and Watt was lost for the year.
Elsewhere on the injury front, linebacker Reggie Ragland spent the entire practice on the field for the first time in camp. The starting inside linebacker and Anthony Hitchens, who also has been injured, worked together.
Running back Charcandrick West warmed up and worked on the sideline for the first since suffering a concussion on the first day of contact practice.
The offense
Catch of the day went to Marcus Kemp, a wide receiver battling for a roster spot, who went up high between Steven Nelson and Eric Murray and pulled down a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes. Kemp spent most of last season on the practice squad and appeared in one game.
The Chiefs spent a chunk of practice working on downfield passing, and Mahomes was superb. The offense was less successful in the red zone, with a couple of incompletions and a sack.
The Chiefs placed tackle Dillon Gordon on injured reserve and signed Alex Officer, an undrafted free agent from Pitt. He played guard and center with the Panthers.
The defense
Eric Murray, who started the preseason opener, continued to get first-team reps and appears to be the leader for Sorensen’s replacement. Behind Murray and Eric Berry on Saturday were Robert Golden and rookie Armani Watts. Leon McQuay, who has been in the mix, too, missed practice while dealing with a hamstring injury.
Outside linebacker Dee Ford didn’t finish practice because of illness. Tanoh Kpassagnon got the first team reps.
Up next
Training camp continues on Sunday with practice beginning at 8:15 a.m. There is a $5 parking charge but no fee to enter practice.
Comments