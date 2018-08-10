Report: Chiefs offensive lineman Dillon Gordon out for the season

Tackle Dillon Gordon’s season is over before it really even began.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs left tackle will miss the 2018 season with a shoulder injury.
Gordon didn’t play in Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Texans after missing Tuesday’s practice. He was evaluated for a shoulder injury on Monday, and he also missed two practices last week for an undisclosed injury. He returned from the initial injury a week ago and practiced two days before leaving the field early Monday in the passenger’s seat of a golf cart.
Gordon, listed as a third-string left tackle, finished last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad after beginning it with the Eagles. He first joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
While with Philadelphia, the LSU tight end-turned lineman made his NFL debut against Baltimore in December on special teams and as an extra offensive lineman and a fullback.
The third-year lineman was cut by the Eagles in December, and he signed with the Chiefs just a few days later. He signed a reserve/future contract with KC in early January.
