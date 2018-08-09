Armani Watts joins starters but Chiefs’ defense sags in preseason opener

The next man up at safety for the Chiefs was rookie Armani Watts.
The Chiefs’ depth at safety has been tested during training camp, and it was again for the preseason opener on Thursday against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.
The biggest blow came early this week when Daniel Sorensen, a projected starter, suffered a knee injury that requires surgery. He is expected to miss the early part of the regular season.
Up the depth chart climbed Watts, the fourth-round draft selection from Texas A&M, who got off to a slow start in training camp with an ankle injury.
But he made up ground and eventually was earning second-team reps.
Watts is part of a secondary that’s been rebuilt in the offseason. Not only did the Chiefs release Ron Parker in a salary-cap move, they revamped their cornerbacks, trading Marcus Peters and losing several other corners.
The first game action wasn’t positive. The Texans’ scored touchdowns on their second and third series after Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson had given way to Brandon Weeden to take a 14-0 lead. On the second drive, Chiefs cornerback David Amerson twice was called for penalties, keeping the possession alive.
The Chiefs also didn’t apply much pressure on Weeden on the scoring drives.
Watts and Eric Murray got the starts at safety. Eric Berry, who is returning from a torn Achilles that kept him out of all but the opening game last season, didn’t dress.
Also not playing was Leon McQuay, who had been working with the second team in camp. The second year pro had missed recent practices with a hamstring injury.
Thursday, some of the defensive starters saw a quarter of action, and Watts was credited with one tackle in the first half of his NFL debut.
But he got caught in traffic and couldn’t stop a screen pass that went for 34 yards on Houston’s second touchdown drive. Once, he came on a blitz but Weeden got the throw off before Watts could get there.
When the second-team defenders entered the game in the second quarter, including safety Robert Golden, Watts remained on the field. He also got snaps in the second half.
The Chiefs were in the market for a safety in the draft after losing Parker. Watts was the choice despite being undersized at 5-11. The Chiefs said they liked his energy and physical tools among other attributes.
“If you watch film on the guy, you really notice the instincts,” scout Willie Davis said after the draft. “He is not the biggest kid, but he is instinctive, he knows where to be, he knows where to put players and he’s is a tough, tough kid.”
Comments