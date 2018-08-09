Which Chiefs aren’t dressed for the Texans preseason game

The Chiefs will be without two starting safeties in the first preseason game of the season.
Eric Berry, who didn’t practice Tuesday, was wearing a white ball cap, white tee shirt and red athletic shorts on the sideline at Arrowhead Stadium during team warmups prior to the Chiefs’ preseason game against the Texans.
Berry is still recovering from an Achilles injury that sidelined him for nearly all of last season..
Fellow safety Daniel Sorensen, who injured his leg in practice earlier this week, is expected to miss an extended amount of time.
Like Berry, running back Charcandrick West was also in street clothes on the sideline. West suffered a concussion on July 28 and has been in the league’s protocol ever since.
Also not playing for the Chiefs on Thursday night: wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas (leg), cornerback Keith Reaser (quad), running back Spencer Ware (knee), safety Leon McQuay (hamstring), linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (thumb), linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee) and tackle Dillon Gordon.
Comments