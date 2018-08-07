“It’s kinda awesome:” Chiefs’ Mahomes on kids mimicking his haircut

The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff, Brooke Pryor and Lynn Worthy deliver an update from training camp in St. Joseph before the first preseason game on Aug. 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans.
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt talks on Aug. 4, 2018 about Patrick Mahomes putting a bounce in coach Andy Reid's step, waiting for the NFL and NFLPA to come to an agreement on the anthem and working with Chiefs players on social justice.
The Kansas City Star's Lynn Worthy, Brooke Pryor and Blair Kerkhoff give an update from Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Aug. 4, 2018 in St. Joseph. They cover the injury tent, Kareem Hunt and Clark Hunt.