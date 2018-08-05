Report: Chiefs waive injured center Koroma, sign replacement

Hours after Chiefs rookie backup center Tejan Koroma left practice with a knee injury at training camp Sunday morning, the team has apparently moved quickly to acquire another healthy lineman.
ESPN’s Field Yates reported late Sunday afternoon that the Chiefs claimed center Jack Allen off of waivers from the Chicago Bears, and have waived Koroma to make room. Allen played for Chicago in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, this past week. However, Chicago released Allen on Saturday and signed offensive lineman Kaleb Johnson.
A 6-foot, 290-pound undrafted free agent out of BYU, Koroma was carted off of the practice field on Sunday morning with an unspecified knee injury. He’d been listed as the team’s second-string center on the training camp depth chart released Saturday in advance of this week’s preseason opener.
Allen, who played 48 snaps in Chicago’s preseason opener, had just joined the team — coached by former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy — on July 27. An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Allen spent 2016 and 2017 with New Orleans. He was activated from the practice squad in December 2016 but did not appear in a game. New Orleans placed him on injured reserve in August 2017.
