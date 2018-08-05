Reggie Ragland returns to Chiefs practice on limited basis

Highlights from Chiefs training camp on Sunday, when inside linebacker Reggie Ragland made his practice debut.
DEFENSE
Ragland’s return was the big news of the day. He saw his first training camp action after recovering from a swollen knee suffered on a flight. Ragland, who started 10 games for the Chiefs last season and is seen as a critical component to an improved unit, was limited in workouts.
“Reggie did a nice job for what we asked him to do,” Andy Reid said. “He was a partial-practice guy. It was good work getting back into the swing of things. He’s got a pretty good feel for what we’re doing, so it didn’t look like he had lost too much there. He’s pretty much up on all the calls.”
With Ragland out and the other inside linebacker, Anthony Hitchens, missing his second day of practice, first team reps continue to go Terrance Smith and Ukeme Eligwe.
OFFENSE
The day was set up for the offense to struggle. The primary drills involved long drives, where offense and defensive starters are matched up for 18 plays in game situations, and third-and-long instances (7 or more yards).
“The offense fights like crazy to get positive yards,” Reid said. “In the third-and-long, it was hit and miss (for the offense). Once we got in the long drive, it equaled out.”
Another foot race challenge might have been issued. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson saw earlier this week why rookie cornerback Tremon Smith was called the team’s second fastest player, behind Tyreek Hill, by special teams coach Dave Toub.
Robinson’s response: “I’ve got someone in mind,” he said. “I’ll take the second.”
INJURY TENT
Ragland worked, and so did offensive linemen Eric Fisher and Cameron Erving, who had missed Saturday’s practice. Same with safety Leon McQuay, wide receiver Marcus Kemp and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who were back after missing some or all of Saturday’s practice.
New to the injury tent were rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (thumb) and rookie offensive lineman Tejan Koroma, who suffered a knee injury Sunday.
Outside linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (heel), cornerback Keith Reaser (quad) and running back Charcandrick West (concussion) remained out.
NEXT
Practice at Missouri Western resumes at 8:15 a.m. Monday. Tuesday’s 9:15 a.m. practice is the final workout before Thursday’s preseason opener, at home against Texans.
