From X’s and O’s to anthem protests, this Chief has learned lessons on and off field

Second-year Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe certainly seems confident that he is on steadier ground this year than last, and that extends to matters not directly related to his performance.

Eligwe is an inside linebacker who has taken a majority of the first-team snaps with returning starter Reggie Ragland sidelined by a knee ailment. The former fifth-round draft pick out of Georgia Southern on Sunday addressed his increased comfort with camp the second time around, as well as his stance on national anthem protests after having spoken with Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt.

“We got new league rules that just happened this offseason,” Eligwe said. “Each team has their own rules. I spoke to Clark Hunt. We have rules, and I’ll be abiding by whatever those rules are.”

The NFL Players Association and the league have had ongoing discussions about the league’s new policy on the national anthem. Approved this offseason, it would require players to either stand for the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Last season, Eligwe sat in protest along with former Chiefs Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters during the playing of the national anthem in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s public criticism of NFL players and owners.

Eligwe, who declined last season to discuss the reasons for his protest, told reporters in October that anyone offended by his sitting could write him a letter. A native of Stone Mountain, Ga., Eligwe said he still has the letters he received but has held off on responding in an attempt to minimize conflict.

Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, right, sat on the bench while teammate Justin Houston prayed during the playing of the national anthem on Oct. 2 at Arrowhead Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Eligwe described his talk with Hunt as “most definitely” a good conversation. Eligwe said the organization plans to match any money players pledge in support of social-justice issues or to improve their communities.

After-school programs for youths were at the forefront of Eligwe’s mind when he was asked about causes to which he’d like to donate. He stressed that he’s in favor of any activity that keeps young people busy and away from crime.

“My money out of my pocket, I would put money towards after-school programs for kids to get kids out of the streets, into places where after school they can learn or may it be a sport or activity, music, whatever the case is,” Eligwe said. “That’s what I’d like to do with my own money to give back to the community.”

A standout athlete in high school, Eligwe earned prep All-America honors before beginning his collegiate career at Florida State as a four-star recruit. He played for FSU during the Seminoles’ 2013 season, which culminated in a national championship. But he sat out the 2014 season as a medical redshirt and transferred to Georgia Southern in 2015.

“When I was young, I of course played sports, but I used to go to this Victory Baptist Church where this guy — he would really look out for young guys like myself and others who may not have the best of opportunities outside of school,” Eligwe said.

Having played just two seasons of college football (25 games), Eligwe spent most of last season — his first as a professional — contributing primarily on special teams. However, he started the Chiefs’ regular-season finale at outside linebacker against Denver on Dec. 31. He made three tackles and one sack in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win.

This season, the 24-year-old entered camp as the primary backup at inside linebacker behind veterans Anthony Hitchens and Ragland.

“Last year, I didn’t know what to expect,” Eligwe said. “I heard Coach Reid had one of the hardest camps, but I didn’t really know. Last year, I wasn’t I get that (many) reps, so it wasn’t that hard for me. This year, I’m getting more reps. I’m getting to roll with the ones. I’m definitely more comfortable for sure.”

Even with Ragland back in full pads for the first time this training camp on Sunday, Eligwe continued to take first-team snaps alongside third-year man Terrance Smith. Hitchens sat out practice due to a hamstring injury.

“When someone has to step back for a couple days with a minor injury, it gives someone else a great opportunity to step up in there,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “You’re going against the ones now. It’s a really good opportunity. You’re playing with the ones now, so you’ve got to be on top of your game. I think it’s really beneficial.”