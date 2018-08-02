Chiefs camp report: Offensive-line depth tested

Here are the highlights from Chiefs training camp on Thursday at Missouri Western. The day tested the Chiefs offensive-line depth.
OFFENSE
Two starting offensive lineman, tackle Eric Fisher and guard Cameron Erving, started but didn’t finish practice.
Fisher left with a shoulder injury, Erving a knee. Coach Andy Reid described both injuries as “tweaks.”
With two spots open, the Chiefs moved some bodies. Bryan Witzmann, who started 13 games for the Chiefs last season, got first-team reps at guard. Andrew Wylie, a second-year free agent who played at Eastern Michigan, logged time with the starters at tackle.
Andy Reid dished out praise to offensive line coach Andy Heck for the line not missing a beat with the changes.
“(He) does a good job of mixing guys and moving them around so you’re not losing the mental part of it,” Reid said. “The guys know they can step and play all these positions, which is good. That helps.”
Practice started with wide receivers challenging defensive backs and Patrick Mahomes delivered the best throw of the drill when he gunned a completion to tight end Blake Mack through a tiny window surrounded by Armani Watts and Will Redmond.
DEFENSE
Inside linebacker Ukeme Eligwe returned to practice after missing a couple of days with a foot injury. Reggie Ragland, the presumed starter, remains out. But he worked out on the sideline.
Daniel Sorensen provided one of the biggest highlights of the day with an end-zone interception off Mahomes. The Chiefs were running red zone offense.
SALUTE TO T.O.
Terrell Owens, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, spent two seasons with the Eagles under Reid, and Reid recalled the wide receiver’s work ethic.
“T.O. was one of the most coachable guys I’ve ever been around,” Reid said. “You ask him to do something and he’d do it 100 miles per hour.... (and) you’d call a play and he’d come out of the huddle and wink at you. You know you had a pretty good play there.”
NEXT
The Chiefs are off Friday and resume practice Saturday, which is Family Fun Day. There is a $5 admission charge. The workout begins at 8:15 a.m.
The Chiefs announced they will host the sixth-annual Arrowhead 5K at Arrowhead Stadium at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. The Arrowhead 5K was previously scheduled for June 29, but was postponed due to extreme heat.
