Chiefs sign free agent linebacker Otha Peters

With injuries depleting linebacker depth, the Chiefs signed linebacker Otha Peters on Tuesday night.
Peters’ agent announced the signing on Twitter.
Peters, who played college football at Arkansas and Louisiana-Lafayette, spent most of last season with Washington.
He was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but he was cut in September after grabbing a game-ending interception in the last preseason game.
Two months later, he joined Washington’s practice squad and was activated in December. He played in three games — primarily on special teams — against the Cardinals, Broncos and Giants before being waived and cut in April.
Peters’ addition gives the Chiefs much-needed depth at linebacker with both Reggie Ragland and Ukeme Eligwe sidelined. Ragland, who is on the Non-Football Injury list, is dealing with swelling in his knee after a couple of flights. Eligwe sat out Monday’s practice with a foot strain.
With Ragland’s status on the NFI, Peters’ addition gives the Chiefs a full 90-man roster.
