Chiefs Q&A: Will Smith-Schuster or Sammy Watkins have more receiving yards?

Hey guys, happy off-day!
After five days of practice — three with pads — the Chiefs are taking a scheduled day off Tuesday. Because we won’t have practice observations to give you, we figured now is a good time to answer some of the Twitter questions you’ve been submitting over the last couple of days.
Without further ado, here’s our best run at some of your best queries. Have more? Yours didn’t get answered? Feel free to hop in our mentions or our in-boxes with ‘em, and we’ll get to them the next time around.
Judging from what you've seen from the secondary through training camp thus far, how vital is signing Breeland? Also, is it realistic to expect Watts and Tremon Smith to become starters this season?— Scott Chop (@Scott_Choplin) July 29, 2018
Brooke: Signing Baushaud Breeland could be a boost to the secondary, but Steven Nelson has been solid through camp thus far, giving the cornerbacks a little more stability. Breeland could take some time to find his footing on the field, and it may not be the instant fit that it seems to be on paper. David Amerson has also had some good practices, hauling in two interceptions. The depth behind those two isn’t great. Jordan Sterns has played well, too, but he’s more of a longshot to make the roster. I don’t know that Tremon Smith will be a starter in the secondary, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him as one of the top kick returners. Watts has a much better chance to be a starter at free safety. Eric Murray and Daniel Sorenson are ahead of him on the depth chart, but neither has a firm hold on the starting position.
Does Matt McGloin have a leg up as the 3rd QB being that he's familiar with the conference.... Who wins the battle? Could they keep all 4?— Justin Burkhardt (@JustinBurkhardt) July 26, 2018
Lynn: Conference familiarity may not play as much a factor as his professional experience. After all, Chase Litton comes into camp an undrafted rookie free agent. McGloin enters his fifth NFL season with seven starts under his belt. If nothing else, his experience serving as a backup means he’ll be acclimated to the role and prepared, if needed, despite little to no practice reps. Litton has a good arm, but he’ll need more than that.
What’s the deal with Bashaud Breeland? Longer it goes the worse for KC?— jackson (@jiminicrickets6) July 29, 2018
Brooke: Wouldn’t we all like to know. I tend to think that the more visits he takes, the more likely it is he signs with somewhere other than Kansas City. It struck me as odd that he was so visible on his visit. He was hamming it up with GM Brett Veach and DC Bob Sutton, and it seemed that either he was genuinely enjoying himself, or he was putting on a show for other teams. He was supposed to make a decision Saturday, but hasn’t yet. So we’ll keep keeping tabs on him.
Who do you think has more yards receiving this year: Juju Smith Schuster or Sammy Watkins?— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) July 27, 2018
Lynn: With the appropriate amount of certainty — it’s up to you to figure out what’s appropriate — I’d say statistics and circumstances point to Juju Smith-Schuster. After all, Smith-Schuster had nearly 1,000 receiving yards. Watkins comes to a new team with a new staff and first-year starting quarterback. He’ll also have to fit into an offense that already features a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,300-yard rusher.
So far, what are your top 3 favorite experiences in some way related to covering training camp? Least favorite 2 experiences?— Krista Riley (@MarinClassic21) July 29, 2018
Brooke: I’ll start with the least favorite experiences. Sunday was really rainy and gross, which makes watching practice less fun. I’m sure all of you who were there Sunday morning know what I’m talking about. Using the port-a-potties is also a little nasty. But those are super-minor things. My job is covering one of 32 NFL teams. I can’t complain about much.
So far, my favorite part of training camp has been getting to know the players. Obviously, I enjoy picking apart the game of football, but the best part of my job is connecting with the people I cover. Talking to Eric Berry was great, and I’m really appreciative of how much he opened up Saturday. And talking to Sammy Watkins about his haircut was a really awesome experience. Beyond doing the interviews, I really liked the veteran arrival day and taking in the crazy outfits. And of course, watching Patrick Mahomes connect with Watkins, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson on those deep touchdown passes was really awesome, too.
After watching the Chiefs in training camp, are any of the young cornerbacks out-performing any of the starters? Would you name 2 backups that look impressive and why?— P J Casselman (@PJCasselman) July 27, 2018
Lynn: Out-performing would be a stretch this early on. David Amerson, Steven Nelson and Kendall Fuller as the nickel seem solidified, right now, as the top three. However, Rookie Tremon Smith has gotten second-team reps and has impressed special teams coordinator Dave Toub. He dubbed Smith a kick-return candidate and the second-fastest player on the team behind only Tyreek Hill. Rookie Arrion Springs and fourth-year man Keith Reaser have gotten some run with the second team. Reaser came off the field during Sunday’s practice with a quad injury.
What does the coaching staff think of Tremon Smith and what do they anticipate his role being this season?— Paul Pflumm (@ppflumm) July 29, 2018
Brooke: As Lynn noted, he called him the second-fastest guy on the team and said he could be a major factor in the return game. Tyreek Hill is still anchoring the punt return, but Smith could be used in kick return.
Who’s running at slot receiver? Are Tanoh and Speaks having an all out war for that OLB position? Is Kahlil McKenzie alive?— Joseph Hero (@josephjefe) July 27, 2018
Lynn: Three-for-one special here on questions. Physically, who lines up in the slot depends on the personnel and formation. At times it’s Watkins. Other times Hill. They move guys around and have tight ends and running backs split out wide, so the slot is not a static thing. The third receiver seems to be Chris Conley, and he’s one of their bigger receivers, so he can play outside on the line of scrimmage. Tanoh and Speaks have both been getting second-team reps at outside linebacker. Speaks actually rotated in with the first group during the inside run period on Sunday. McKenzie is alive and well. He’s also a rookie making a position change to the opposite side of the ball. That’s got put your head down and learn as much as possible written all over it.
@bepryor and @LWorthySports— D. Sanders (@MrDsanders17) July 29, 2018
Do either of you see any surprise cuts coming during and after Pre-Season? Are there any unforeseen players emerging out of practice so far? Is Jeremy Lane an option at CB?
Brooke: I think Charcandrick West could be a surprise cut. With the addition of Damien Williams, West could be the odd man out. I think the Chiefs really like what they see in Williams and may favor him over West.
They all feel a little unforeseen to me because I haven’t seen them before (ha), but I think I’m most impressed with Ukeme Eligwe, who’s taken a bunch of reps with Reggie Ragland’s knee keeping him out of the action.
As far as Lane goes, I haven’t seen him much at corner, but there’s always more time left in camp for something to develop.
How do you think playing time will be distributed on the defensive line, especially at nose tackle?— Tyler Baker (@tylerbaker81) July 27, 2018
Lynn: They’ve used both two-man and three-man defensive tackle combinations. The first two have primarily been Chris Jones and Allen Bailey, with Xavier Williams typically in as part of three-man line. Jarvis Jenkins and rookie Derrick Nnadi have also gotten time with the second group, as have Williams and T.Y. McGill. It appears top three are Jones, Bailey and Williams. Next in the rotation look to be Jenkins, Nnadi and McGill.
How has the kid from LSU looked in TC?— Ke'Sean Brown (@ChiefPriest_25) July 29, 2018
Brooke: Darrel Williams is kind of buried deep in the depth chart in the RB room, and he gets kind of lost in the slew of Williamses on the roster: Damien Williams, Kerwynn Williams, Xavier Williams. To me, he hasn’t made much of an impression.
How's the energy around the camp.. like can you tell the team is excited?and how is Fuller doing with fans?— Manuel Q (@MannyQ816) July 27, 2018
Lynn: There seems to be an excitement and optimism about the new additions on both offense and defense. With Mahomes at quarterback and the added skill position players/guys expected back from injury, there’s a high level of anticipation about what the offense can do. Defensively, there’s a feeling that the influx of youth and free-agent signings may lift the unit to a different level. I really haven’t seen, personally, any of Fuller’s interaction with fans during camp.
Have either of you been to a Chiefs tailgate and what was your experience?— Ryan Larsen (@biglarsbrew) July 29, 2018
Brooke: Can’t say I have, but my old trainer in OKC was a huge Chiefs fan and he told me all about it. As a sports reporter since college, I have limited tailgate experience. Most of it came on the top floor of the Belltower Lot at UNC football games. I loved it, but from what I hear, it’s not nearly as rowdy as Chiefs tailgates. I’ll make sure to take a tour of the parking lot before my first home game.
I will read both mailbags every week so long as you continue to write them.— Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) July 26, 2018
As for my actual question: How has Mahomes looked so far? I know it’s just camp, but you’re bringing fresh eyes to the beat, so I’m curious for your initial thoughts/impressions.
Lynn: He’s certainly not a straight line. He’s had ups and downs and has shown big-play ability down field, a willingness to stick the ball into tight windows. With that has also come a dose of interceptions, sometimes due to not seeing the underneath coverage and others as a result of being willing to squeeze the ball into tight windows. He does seem resilient even when he does have a miscue. To my eyes, there haven’t been any just flat-out horrible days thus far for Mahomes.
Do you think Houston, ford, speaks and kpass can bring us a consistent pass rush this year— jackson (@jiminicrickets6) July 29, 2018
Brooke: First of all, Jackson, love your Twitter handle. Secondly, it seems like Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kpassagnon have had a solid camp so far. They’ve been really solid dropping into coverage, but I think Justin Houston and Dee Ford are primed for a good year in the pass rush. The oft-injured Ford said he finally feels normal again, but I’d take that with a grain of salt. This is “best shape of my life” time of year for players, so we won’t know just how healthy he is until he’s in a game. I’d also keep an eye on Chris Jones in the pass rush. He’s been talking a big game and said he’s going to lead the NFL in sacks. I don’t know about that, but you’ve got to admire his confidence.
Compare what you see from Mahomes vs what you have see from Baker Mayfield— Bucko_killjoy (@Bucko_Killjoy) July 29, 2018
Brooke: Well, Mr. Killjoy, I think Mayfield and Mahomes are similar quarterbacks, but Mahomes has the stronger arm. I think Mayfield has a desire to run more than Mahomes, but from what we’ve seen in camp, Mahomes likes to run, too. They remind me of each other in the sense that they both look for the deep play rather than easy ones underneath. That being said, they’re also both comfortable making the short passes. I think Mahomes attempts riskier passes than Mayfield, but he’s shown a good ability to thread the needle. Off the field, their personalities seem totally different. Mayfield is more boastful and in-your-face. Mahomes seems more subdued, unlikely to engage in the same kind of trash talk as Mayfield. That doesn’t mean he can’t be a fiery guy, but Mayfield definitely wears his emotions on his sleeve more than Mahomes.
Is Armani Watts back at practice? How do the rookies look in general? Is anyone pushing Harris for the TE#2 spot?How does the team as a whole seem to be responding to Mahomes?— Zane Turner (@IamZaneTurner) July 26, 2018
Brooke: Yep, Armani Watts went back to practice on Saturday. I think the rookies look really good so far. All of the defensive guys got run with the second team during 11-on-11 work. Khalil McKenzie has a tougher road to make the roster because the offensive line is pretty set and there’s already depth there. He’s also moving to the offensive line from the defensive side of the ball, so that adds another hurdle. No one has really jumped out to me in pushing Harris out of the second tight end spot, but I’ll keep an eye on that throughout the rest of camp. The team seems like it’s responding well to Mahomes. The win at Denver was a huge boost, and it showed the team that he can win on Sundays. Now he just has to do it when it really matters.
What’s the CB story?? Who’s playing what position??— LordChiefRocka (@JordanTribe_) July 27, 2018
Lynn: Primarily, they’ve stuck with the formula of David Amerson and Steven Nelson on the outside with Kendall Fuller on the slot. Fuller has gotten work on the outside at times. I saw him out there a bit in practice on Monday. They still seem to be sorting through the depth. Tremon Smith has garnered a lot of attention as a rookie in camp because of his speed. He’s a candidate to return kicks. Before Keith Reaser went out with a quad injury, he was in the mix with the second group, as were Arrion Springs, Step Durham and Makinton Dorleant.
Do you think all sports teams will eventually adopt the fan friendly concession prices that are being slowly adopted?— Garron Abernathy (@myownperson44) July 27, 2018
Brooke: I don’t know about that. It seems like every place I’ve ever tried to buy concessions, it costs an arm and a leg. As long as stadiums keep making bank on concessions, I think they’ll still keep the prices up. Also, let me know where you’re seeing the fan-friendly concessions prices. That sounds like a stadium I need to visit!
As a longtime @49ers fan, I watched Alex Smith develop from draft day.— Shaun Savarese (@shaunsav) July 26, 2018
He did amazing things for my team, but truly came into his own in Kansas City.
His decision making & poise will undoubtedly be missed there.
Is there an air of acceptance, or one of grieving his absence in KC?
Lynn: At this early stage, it seems like there’s a lot of excitement about seeing what Pat Mahomes can do as a starting quarterback. There doesn’t seem to be any overwhelming feeling of grief. There’s certainly a respect for the success Alex had and the way he played. You certainly see the Mahomes jerseys popping up among the fans in the crowds since training camp has been open. Team president Mark Donovan spoke the other day about the Mahomes effect on the business side and how he thought that the game against Denver last season sort of helped the transition to the Mahomes era.
Was Anthony Hitchens out there today? I haven’t heard anything on him and he could be more important than Sammy Watkins.— Andrew Brandt (@ABrandt42) July 26, 2018
Brooke: Hitchens has been out there every day. Sunday, he got a hand on a pass breakup by Kendall Fuller and tipped the ball to Steven Nelson for an interception. It was a nice tip drill. I agree with you, though, he is a key part of the front seven. He’s a really studious guy and said he fills up at least one notebook every season as he learns the installs.
Man what's up with Eligwe? Haven't heard ANYthing from em or about em. Is he developing into someone that could at least be ILB depth for us? We have issues there.. Who else we got besides him and Terrance Smith?— Gerron Spaulding (@SlimChiefin) July 26, 2018
Brooke: Ukeme Eligwe has actually had a really good camp. He’s been holding down the inside linebacker spot with Reggie Ragland still dealing with a knee issue, and he intercepted Chad Henne on Sunday. I think this training camp is key in him developing and giving the Chiefs some depth in the middle. There’s no time table for Ragland’s return, so the more reps Eligwe can take in his absence, the better. Eligwe missed Monday’s practice with a foot sprain, and linebacker Ben Niemann filled in for him. It was interesting that Terrance Smith didn’t get any run with the ones. Rookie Dorian O’Daniel is also getting work at that spot, and he’ll be good for building depth, too.
How’s 55 lookin?— cody hays (@chays88) July 26, 2018
Brooke: Sunday wasn’t a great day for Dee Ford. He had two offsides penalties in the same drive, which isn’t something you want as a veteran guy — or ever, really. Other than that, he’s looked OK. The biggest thing he’ll have to do is stay healthy. So far, mission accomplished.
How’s that pass rush looking? Hoping to see more press this year to get the big boys home.— Brendon Downey (@ChiefsHydro) July 26, 2018
Lynn: Just a couple days in pads, it’s early to judge the pass rush. Also, quarterbacks are off-limits (no contact), so pressure is a little bit subjective. They’ve started to pick up the intensity along the line of scrimmage with pads on. In a Freudian slip, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif even referred to Sunday’s as “Day 2” of camp when it was actually just the second day in pads. The key part of the pass rush development figures to be, as it was the past two years, whether or not guys like Dee Ford and Justin Houston remain healthy. In theory, depth should be somewhat better with the addition of Breeland Speaks to go with Tanoh Kpassagnon. Of course, Speaks is a rookie and Kpassagnon switched from defensive end to outside linebacker, so learning curve and experience are still question marks for them.
Comments