The fastest Chief? Tyreek Hill, of course. The second-fastest might surprise you

The way Dave Toub sees it, Tyreek Hill is definitely the fastest player on the Chiefs’ roster.
The second-fastest is practically a no-brainer, too.
“He’s a 4.3 guy, legit,” the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator said of Tremon Smith. “He’s fast. He’s not as fast as Tyreek. That’s a whole other level. He’s very, very fast. Probably our second-fastest player.”
With his speed, Smith is a kick-return candidate, even though he didn’t do much in the return game at Central Arkansas. Though Smith was impressive on Sunday, Toub said Hill is still the unquestioned premier punt returner of the team.
“The guy that stands out in my mind is Tremon,” Toub said. “He’s really coming on. We’re really developing him as a returner, a kick returner and a punt returner. He showed a little punt return skills today. Catches the ball and he gets to the top speed so fast, it’s impressive. Can’t wait to see him in the game.”
Toub is also eyeing players like linebackers Dorian O’Daniel and Ben Niemann. There’s also the potential for wide receivers Daniel Braverman, Marcus Kemp, Jehu Chesson and Gehrig Dieter to factor into special teams.
“You hope those guys excel as a wide receiver,” Toub said, “but there’s a lot of competition over there.”
Though Toub will continue to identify potential special teams players, the real measurements won’t come until the Chiefs play their first preseason game on Aug. 9.
“The games are the most important thing for us on special teams where we can really evaluate tackling, blocking,” Toub said. “So until we get to that game, which is not that far away now, like nine days or so, we’ll learn a lot more about these guys and we’re excited about seeing them.”
