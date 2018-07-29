Even with MD, Duvernay-Tardif is still ‘Larry the Frenchman’ to teammates

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif can’t put MD on the back of his jersey, but that isn’t stopping him from tacking it on to the end of his signature.
Since earning his medical degree from McGill earlier this summer, the Chiefs’ right guard has felt the fan support for his off-the-field passion. And when he’s asked for autographs, he obliges with a little medical flare.
“(I get) a lot of that, ‘Hey doc, can I get an autograph? Can you put MD on it? A lot like that,” he said after Sunday’s practice. “I think it’s my way to symbolize I’m a doctor. There’s been some discussion (about the jersey), but I think now that everything is over, it’s just a matter of going out there and being the best football player I can be, and if I can let them know I’m a doctor by putting MD, then good for me.
“I got a lot of support from fans in Kansas City and in Montreal and the rest of Canada. I’m proud of it. It’s a huge accomplishment for me. And it’s good to feel that everybody is supporting what I’ve been trying to do and respect it.”
Duvernay-Tardif is believed to be the first active physician to play in the NFL. His status put him in the spotlight this off-season, and last week, he appeared on HBO’s Real Sports in an extended interview with Andrea Kremer.
While fans might treat him a little differently because of his medical degree, Duvernay-Tardif’s teammates are going about business as usual in the locker room.
“Over the past four years, of course the guys were teasing me a little bit with medical school stuff, but now that it’s over, I don’t really see a difference,” he said. “I’m their teammate. I’m Larry the Frenchman and that’s it.”
Duvernay-Tardif, who started 11 games at right guard last season, anchored that spot with the first team linemen during 11-on-11 work Sunday.
