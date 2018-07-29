Keep an eye on these Chiefs, who are off to a good start at camp and could surprise

Some names are familiar to Chiefs fans, others are not so much. But this group has made a good early impression at training camp as the first week of workouts came to a close on Sunday.
It’s too early to make depth-chart proclamations, and these aren’t the only players who have performed well in a small sample size. But they’re off to starts that might be better than anticipated.
Tremon Smith, cornerback/kick return
The sixth-round draft pick from Central Arkansas has gotten reps on the second team defense and on Sunday was the punt return man after Tyreek Hill. That’s De’Anthony Thomas’ job, but Thomas is nursing an ankle injury. Smith got those reps and made the most of them.
“He gets to top speed so fast,” special teams coach Dave Toub said of Smith. “It’s pretty impressive.”
Smith was the team’s lone draft pick who didn’t arrive from a power five program, but he’s playing with confidence.
Ukeme Eligwe, inside linebacker
With Reggie Ragland nursing a knee injury, Eligwe is next man up, and it looks like the Chiefs haven’t missed a beat. Eligwe played 65 snaps on defense and 211 on special teams as a rookie last season. He could be in store for more action with plays like his interception on Sunday and other pass breakups during drills.
“He’s done a really good job,” defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said. “It’s unfortunate we don’t get Reggie right away, but the plus side is some of these guys over guys can come in here and take advantage.”
Cameron Erving, offensive line
Erving, a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2015, came to the Chiefs last season and was thrust into playing time because of injuries. Those Chiefs have mended, but Erving continues getting first-team reps. He has taken snaps at center, with Mitch Morse working his way back from a foot injury, and at left guard, where Parker Ehinger also has started.
“This offseason, he got in there and did a very nice job,” Andy Reid said of Erving. “He really has the flexibility to play anywhere.”
Pencil in Erving to assume the Zach Fulton role this season.
Ben Niemann, inside linebacker
An undrafted free-agent rookie linebacker from Iowa, Neimann has also caught Toub’s eye.
“Really, really coming on as a linebacker,” Toub said. “We’re excited about seeing him a game.”
The Chiefs are remaking their inside linebacker position. Derrick Johnson is now a member of the Oakland Raiders. The Chiefs also parted ways with players like Ramik Wilson and Kevin Pierre-Louis.
Anthony Hitchens was signed to join Reggie Ragland. They drafted Eligwe last year, and the Chiefs brought back Terrance Smith, who is having a solid camp, but they’ll need to build depth and it never hurts to have the special teams coaches’ attention.
Alex Ellis, tight end
At tight end, Travis Kelce is the star, and Demetrius Harris has caught 45 passes with three touchdowns in four seasons with the Chiefs.
After that, the battle is among several candidates, and Ellis, who caught three passes for Jacksonville in 2016, has has a solid few days. When the Chiefs went to a three-tight end set on Sunday, Ellis completed the package.
It hasn’t all been ideal. He juggled a Matt McGloin pass that resulted in an interception and on another play got walloped by safety Robert Golden, which resulted in a flag. But Ellis appears to be the third tight end at this point.
Comments