Aided by three interceptions, Chiefs’ defense wins Sunday practice

The wet conditions at Sunday’s Chiefs training camp practice weren’t conducive to eye-popping offensive plays, but they did set the stage for a solid defensive outing.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was intercepted twice and backup Chad Henne was picked off once.
The pick-fest started out early when Steven Nelson grabbed his second interception of camp, nabbing a loose ball after cornerback Kendall Fuller knocked it away from Chris Conley. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens got a hand on Fuller’s pass break-up, sending it in the direction of Nelson, who scooped it up before it hit the ground.
Then, linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, filling in for injured Reggie Ragland, picked off Henne in 7-on-7.
Tanoh Kpassagnon finished the day by nabbing a Mahomes pass by dropping into coverage over the middle to snag the ball on a bad read by Mahomes.
While the defense grabbed most of the spotlight Sunday, there were a couple of outstanding plays from the offense.
Mahomes connected with Demarcus Robinson for a long touchdown pass in 7-on-7 work. The quarterback knew the pass could be a good one, hopping up and down as soon as he released the ball. As soon as Robinson hauled it, Mahomes jumped around in celebration.
Mahomes had another deep pass, this one to Sammy Watkins in 11-on-11 work. Watkins outdueled safety Daniel Sorenson for the ball, but the catch was negated on an offensive pass interference call — a rule that will be emphasized in the upcoming season.
