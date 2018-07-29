Chiefs running back Charcandrick West diagnosed with concussion

More interceptions at camp... is that a bad thing? The Star’s A-Team 2.0 gives an update from training camp

Blair Kerkhoff, Lynn Worthy and Brooke Pryor give a heads-up to fans to expect more flags on passing plays and note that all the interceptions at camp could be a sign of an improved defense.
Blair Kerkhoff, Lynn Worthy and Brooke Pryor give a heads-up to fans to expect more flags on passing plays and note that all the interceptions at camp could be a sign of an improved defense.
July 29, 2018

ST. JOSEPH

The Chiefs got an early look at their running back insurance plan Sunday morning.

While the team escaped a dreary, rainy Sunday morning practice without major incident, injuries and practice limitations prevented the Chiefs’ top three running backs from participating in 11-on-11 drills.

Running back Charcandrick West, who left Saturday’s practice early after a hit to the head, was officially diagnosed with a concussion and is in the league’s concussion protocol. The Chiefs didn’t give a timetable for his return.

With West out and Kareem Hunt (hamstring) and Spencer Ware (knee) limited, Damien Williams took the bulk of the first-team snaps in 11-on-11 work.

Williams, who played the last four seasons with Miami, was acquired in the offseason on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. He was primarily a backup with the Dolphins, but he had a career-high 18 rushing yards last season.

The Chiefs were also without wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas (leg), cornerback Ashton Lampkin (knee) and linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee). The Chiefs said Thomas needed a rest day for his leg, which he broke against Denver in December.

Cornerback Keith Reaser left practice early with a left quad injury.

