Running backs Hunt and West sidelined at end of Chiefs practice

The Chiefs have held one practice in full pads this training camp, but the number of available running backs seems to shrink by the day. By the end of Saturday’s practice, both Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West were relegated to glorified spectators.
Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher and a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie last season, spent the majority of practice with a member of the training staff. At times, Hunt was on an entirely separate practice field from where the first-team offensive and defensive units were butting heads at Missouri Western State.
The Chiefs have limited Hunt’s participation since the start of full-squad practices on Thursday. Hunt, who rushed for 1,327 yards last season, has been hampered by a hamstring injury this off-season. However, West participated in practice, and he even ripped off a long run in team drills after cutting back and hitting a seam in the defense.
During the first full-contact workout, West adjourned to the training tent and was evaluated, presumably for a concussion.
“Charcandrick took a hit to the head, so Rick’s evaluating him, and we’ll just see where he’s at,” Reid said, referring to the team’s vice president of sports medicine Rick Burkholder.
Hunt set franchise rookie records for rushing yards, rushing attempts (272) and 100-yard games (six) last season. The former third-round draft pick also became the third running back in Chiefs history to lead the league in rushing, joining Priest Holmes (2001) and Christian Okoye (1989).
West, a fifth-year back, played in 13 games lasts season and logged 18 carries for 72 yards. His most productive season came in 2015, when he rushed 160 times for 634 yards to go along with 20 catches and 214 receiving yards.
The Chiefs running back group also includes Spencer Ware, who is coming off of a PCL tear last preseason, as well as Algenon Brown, Damien Williams, Darrel Williams and Kerwynn Williams. The Williamses received the majority of the playing time in Saturday’s practice.
“His hamstring just tightened up a bit on him,” Reid said of Hunt. “So I don’t want to mess around with that. He had a sore hamstring during the OTAs, and I want to stay away from that. I just want to ease him back in. He did some stuff early, then we just backed him off. I just don’t want to take any steps backward. All these guys that are coming off these injuries, I don’t want steps backwards.
“He still got a lot of work in, good conditioning work on the side. When you’re hurt here, you’re still working. We just get you over and have you do something else to that exhaustion point just like the guys do when they’re on the field, they’re just doing it on the side.”
Linebacker Reggie Ragland did not participate in practice for the third consecutive day. Reid said on Thursday that Ragland, who missed the 2016 season with the Buffalo Bills due to an ACL injury, was on the non-football injury list because his knee “puffed up” following a plane flight. Saturday, Reid said Ragland was making progress and he was “not worried” about Ragland.
Rookie safety Armani Watts participated for the first time since the opening day of camp for rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans. The former Texas A&M standout had been held out due to an ankle injury. Cornerback Ashton Lampkin remains out as he works his way back from knee surgery.
