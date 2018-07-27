Chiefs’ Chris Jones: I want to lead the NFL in sacks

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones set a goal for himself in 2018. Not a specific number but of the leader board variety.
“I just want to lead the NFL in sacks,” Jones said.
Topping the NFL in sacking the quarterback is a lofty and admirable pursuit for any defensive lineman but it comes with complications for Jones.
He often plays defensive end in the Chiefs’ base 3-4 defense. More opportunities to push the pocket and reach the quarterback are available when Jones lines up in a pass-anticipating two-man front, which is his preferred alignment.
“I enjoy the three-man front but I love the two-man,” Jones said.
And there’s this. Jones recorded 6 1/2 sacks in 2017, his second NFL season. The league leader, Arizona’s Chandler Jones, finished with 17. Justin Houston led the Chiefs with 9 1/2.
But Jones has proved he’s capable of wreaking havoc in the backfield. His best effort came in the second week against the team that went on to win the Super Bowl. He recorded three sacks and the first interception of his career in a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs would love to see Jones or anyone else top the NFL in sacks. They’ve slipped in this category over the past two seasons, with 31 sacks last season, which ranked 25th in the NFL, and 28 in 2016, which ranked 28th.
This after the Chiefs recorded 47 sacks in 2015.
Jones also recorded 13 quarterback pressures, seven pass deflections and forced fumbles to lead Chiefs defensive linemen last season. He’s poised to become one of the NFL’s best at his position, and Jones’ value was never more obvious than in the playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Chiefs led 21-3 at halftime. Jones tore a meniscus on the first play of the third quarter. The Titans scored 19 unanswered points for the victory.
Jones wears a knee brace but said it doesn’t slow him down.
“It’s mainly for support,” Jones said. “Just a safety precaution, I’ll wear it the rest of the year.”
The knee wasn’t a problem for Jones during conditioning tests. He proudly tweeted that he’d passed his test: “Just dominated 15 1/2 gassers, this is going to be special.”
Gassers are sprints across the football field, with one gasser covering both directions, or more than 100 yards.
“I killed it,” Jones said. “I think I was more surprised than the team. I didn’t know I could run 15 1/2 gassers. It kind of surprised me.”
This is the third training camp for Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, and he’s always voiced confidence. This year, he’s reaching for new heights when it comes to sacks.
“I’ve been talking about it all summer, voicing it to my teammates,” Jones said. ““I believe that wholeheartedly. You’ve got to speak it to believe it.”
