DJ and Hali are shoo-ins, but should Alex Smith land in Chiefs’ Ring of Honor?

Is Derrick Johnson a slam-dunk for the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor?
I say yes. Same with Tamba Hali.
Alex Smith? Hmm.
For the first time in the Andy Reid era, Chiefs training camp has opened — Thursday is the first day with the full squad here — without Johnson, Hali and Smith, and the occasion left me wondering about their places in team history.
The Chiefs celebrate their greatest players in their Ring of Honor, with one selection added annually. Tight end Tony Gonzalez enters this year. Wide receiver Carlos Carson was the choice in 2017.
There are no hard criteria in terms of number of All-Pro selections, Pro Bowls or statistical milestones a candidate needs in order to be honored this way. But a five-year career with the Chiefs seems to be a minimum standard.
With that in mind, let’s assess the chances of each of these three recently departed players — Johnson, Hali and Smith — on a percentage basis.
Derrick Johnson: 100 percent
Slam-dunk indeed. Not even his spot on the Oakland Raiders’ roster will be held against him. Landing a season-ending blow on quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however …
Johnson, the four-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection in 2011, is the team’s career tackles leader (1,151) and was one of the most popular players of the current era. He endured five head coaches and four general managers.
Johnson would have loved more playoff success, with his teams posting a 1-6, but plenty of Chiefs can say the same thing.
Tamba Hali (100 percent)
Hali led the Chiefs with eight sacks as a rookie in 2006, and in 2010 he topped the AFC with 14 1/2 sacks.
Hali, named to five Pro Bowls, hasn’t announced his retirement yet, but in June he hinted that he was moving in that direction. If his career is over, the Liberian-born Hali will have only played with the Chiefs.
His 89 1/2 sacks rank second in team history behind Derrick Thomas, and No. 3 on the list, Neil Smith (85 1/2), was enshrined in 2006. Hali is another easy choice here.
Alex Smith: 50 percent
One quarterback, Len Dawson, is in the Ring of Honor. Heck, there are more kickers (Jan Stenerud and Nick Lowery) in it.
This is what happens when quarterbacks arrive from other organizations and don’t remain here long enough or amass a history of postseason success.
Smith departed the Chiefs second to Dawson in career victories as a starter (50), first in career passer rating, third in yards and fourth in touchdowns.
Trent Green, who played one more season than Smith and threw for more yards and touchdowns, should probably be considered before Smith.
Comments