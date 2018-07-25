Sherman’s the showstopper as Chiefs’ veterans report to training camp

There was no argument about who played a starring role in veterans report day at Chiefs training camp. Fullback Anthony Sherman, entering his eighth NFL season, undoubtedly stole the show.

The only debatable point was what would have served as the more appropriate addition: A soundtrack for his entrance featuring Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” and the refrain “on the catwalk” as a backdrop, or a World Wrestling Entertainment-style championship belt around his waist or draped over his shoulder.

Sherman, A 5-foot-10, 242-pound UConn product, showed up wearing a red, white and blue wrestling singlet featuring stars and stripes, a bald eagle, “USA” prominent in several spots and the words “Don’t tread on me” across the back. A thoroughly broken-in red, white and blue cowboy hat sat atop his head, and he sported sunglasses and knee pads as he sauntered into the dorms at Missouri Western State University.

“My wife gave me this idea,” Sherman said. “I like wrestling too, so it worked out. I threw the knee sleeves on to make it more look like a professional wrestler.”

While rookies, quarterbacks and select veterans coming off of injuries have been in St. Joseph since Sunday getting a jump start on training camp, Wednesday served as reporting day for the rest of the Chiefs’ players.

For those football fashionistas who might be wondering, Sherman obtained the “outfit” via Amazon. The knee sleeves were from Rogue, a fitness equipment and apparel outfitter. He used a pair of NOBULL brand shoes to tie the ensemble together.

First day of camp outfits have become Sherman’s thing for the past few years, so much so that he sets aside time to assemble his wardrobe and reach a final decision by July. He confers with some friends from back home and will also let some teammates preview his chosen attire.

“I have to live up every year,” said Sherman, who played in all 16 games (three starts) for the fifth consecutive season in 2018.

Coming off of an AFC West title and a 10-6 regular-season record, the Chiefs enter camp knowing expectations are high despite significant roster upheaval in high-profile positions. Sherman’s wacky fashion choices have become something lighthearted that teammates look forward to as they get set for the grind of training camp.

“I saw Anthony’s outfit last night,” veteran linebacker Frank Zombo said. “I went over his house and visited with his family a little bit. He pulled it out. He was so excited about it. I was nervous that his legs might not fit through the holes in that little onesie he had. I guess he tried it on and it all worked out.”

Zombo, entering his ninth NFL season (sixth with the Chiefs), said his anticipation about the start of training camp has changed over the years.

When he first joined the Chiefs, he and his wife hadn’t had children. Now, they’ve got three sons. Zombo makes sure to have pictures of them as he gets ready for dorm life as well as sheets that smell like home and a care package prepared by his wife of snacks he likes to have at night (less chocolate and more almonds this year).

Zombo, who started 20 games for the Chiefs in the past two seasons, compared the feeling of reporting to camp to that of going back to school.

“It’s exciting,” Zombo said. “It’s hard work. You’re working basically all day. So it’s a little scary. It’s a little bit of anxiety. You’re excited, and it’s our job. If you look at it as look what we get to do as a job — you get to go play football with your buddies, you get to sit through meetings, you get to work out. We’re pretty lucky to be in this position.

“There’s a whole bunch of different feelings. There’s a lot of pressure as well, you know, to make the squad and things like that. There’s just a lot of emotions that go into a training camp.”

Fifth-year offensive lineman Jordan Devey didn’t quite match the head-turning power of Sherman, but a 6-foot-6, 320-pound behemoth wearing jean shorts, a button-down polo shirt that screams island vacation and a mullet haircut tends to draw eyeballs in most settings.

With the first full-squad practice open to the public looming Thursday and a full-pads practice on tap for Saturday, Devey put Wednesday’s arrival-day pageantry into perspective.

“It’s football time,” Devey said. “That’s what we’re here for. The mullet and America shirt aside, it’s time to get back to work and play ball again.”