Chiefs’ Chris Conley talks passions and preseason thoughts at charity bowling event

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Conley may have reported for camp earlier this week, but that hasn’t stopped the wide receiver from finding time to film a movie or go bowling over the past couple of days.
Driving straight from the Chiefs’ training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., to Blue Springs, Mo., on Tuesday evening, Conley was present to attend his second-straight DollarDays Strikes For Kids Backpack Giveaway. Hosted at Lunar Bowl by Strikes for Kids, the two-hour event is designed to get school supplies and backpacks into the hands of kids for the upcoming school year.
“You take the time, you find the time and you make it. Having an opportunity to change lives, it’s not trivial, it’s not small,” Conley said. “This is just as, if not more, important than what we do on the field.”
The event comes just days after Conley spent the weekend filming a movie in downtown Kansas City. The movie, called “Love Color,” focuses on showing different ways to love other people.
“It’s basically a short film about loving your neighbor. It involves a little bit of music, some dance, things like that. Really the whole plot is by loving your neighbor, you can literally change the world around you,” Conley said. “We kind of take that, and we boost it, crank it up to 10 in this world that’s kind of otherworldly, but it still exists in the now.”
Both activities were passions of Conley’s during his time as a student-athlete at Georgia. He volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club throughout the year, and spent time writing and producing short films.
But once Conley was drafted by the Chiefs in 2015 as the 76th overall pick, he had to drop his passion of writing and filmmaking in order to focus on his football.
“I took a little break from that when I got drafted to Kansas City because you’ve got to establish yourself, let the organization know that you’re serious about your job,” Conley said. “But now I had a little bit of a break, and I’ve been writing, and it’s about time to get back behind the camera.”
As the season kicks back into gear, Conley’s passions may have to take a backseat once again as he claimed the Chiefs won’t stop until the Super Bowl.
Conley missed the majority of the 2017 season after succumbing to an Achilles injury in Week 5 against the Houston Texans. Conley had picked up 11 receptions for 175 yards before the injury.
“Feeling great. We’ve had a month off, I was spending it in Atlanta — training, being around family, just getting prepared mentally for the season because the season is a long haul,” Conley said. “Once you get up there, and you get started in camp, you don’t stop until February.”
The Chiefs’ training camp will continue through to Aug. 14, with their first preseason game coming against the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 9.
