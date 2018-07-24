Report: Chiefs running back Spencer Ware restructures contract

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware has reportedly restructured the final year of his contract.
According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, Ware is converting $725,000 of his $1.45 million base salary to incentives.
Ware, who missed the 2017 season, signed a three-year, $4.2 million contract with the Chiefs in 2016.
Working back from an MCL and PCL tear, Ware was an early arrival at training camp and worked out in light drills Monday.
“He’s doing phenomenal, as you saw in practice, but we’ll bring him back slowly,” Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said.
Ware started 14 games in 2016, rushing for 921 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 447 receiving yards and two touchdown catches that season.
