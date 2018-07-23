Chiefs lineman (and doctor) Duvernay-Tardif to appear on HBO Real Sports

There are still a few days before Laurent Duvernay-Tardif arrives in St. Joseph for training camp, but Chiefs fans can catch up on the offensive lineman’s summer in Tuesday night’s episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel on HBO.
In the episode, which airs at 9 p.m., Duvernay-Tardif details his journey to earn a medical degree at McGill while also pursuing a professional football career and learning English.
“I was doing both, full-time, learning English at the same time,” Duvernay-Tardif told Real Sports correspondent Andrea Kremer. “So I had to, like, work at the hospital, do my clinical rotations, study for exam, but also, like, take the bus to go play on a Saturday and, like, study in the bus so I can make sure that I’m ready for the exam on Monday.”
Born in Quebec and one of only 12 players to ever be drafted from a Canadian university, Duvernay-Tardif earned his medical degree earlier this summer and is believed to be the only active doctor on an NFL roster.
