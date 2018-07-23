Good news on Chiefs' injuries on day one, except for a rookie safety

The Chiefs’ injury news recited by Andy Reid or other team officials is generally what trainer Rick Burkholder tells them. On the first day of workouts, Burkholder issued the update himself, and prospects are mostly good.
Linebacker Dee Ford, running back Spencer Ware, center Mitch Morse and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas worked out in light drills Monday.
Others mentioned by Burkholder: cornerback Ashton Lampkin, coming off a torn ACL, “is not quite ready yet and we’re taking it day by day,” the trainer said.
As for Ford, who has been dealing with a back injury: “He’s done great,” Burkholder said. “We anticipate that he’s going to be OK as we get into pads. Same thing with Mitch Morse (foot injury).”
Thomas is returning from a leg fracture, Ware a torn PCL. Running back Damien Williams, who missed the Dolphins’ final five games and underwent shoulder surgery, participated in drills Monday.
Not all of the news was good, however. Rookie safety Armani Watts left practice early with an ankle injury. He left the field in a cart. The extent of the injury isn’t known.
