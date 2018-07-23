Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes friends with alpaca, bison at drive-thru safari

Travis Kelce is making some new friends in his final days before training camp.
According to his Instagram story, Kelce spent Sunday afternoon at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio, feeding alpaca, bison and giraffes from his car window.
The three-time Pro Bowl tight end and his girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, went through the drive-thru safari with a car full of friends before going to the Cedar Point amusement park. The couple posted plenty of videos to social media, including one where an alpaca poked its head through the car’s window to grab a carrot out of Kelce’s food cup.
In another, a bison and a fallow deer fought for some of Kelce’s food as he called to a bison from the car window.
“I want you to meet my big friend bison over here,” Kelce said to the camera. “Bison, you want some food?”
That’s when the bison and a fallow deer both stuck their heads in the window to grab what Kelce was offering.
Kelce is expected to report to St. Joseph for Chiefs training camp on Wednesday with the rest of the veterans — and without his new animal friends.
