Andy Reid: Healthy veterans among Chiefs reporting to camp

Rookies, quarterbacks and selected veterans brought their pillows and personal belongings to Chiefs training camp check-in day. Veteran running back Spencer Ware also brought his daughter, Hope.
They walked together into and out of the player’s dorm, and that wasn’t possible nearly a year ago when Ware tore his PCL in the third preseason game. The injury opened the door for rookie Kareem Hunt, who went on to a terrific season.
Andy Reid said most veterans like Ware who missed substantial playing time last season are expected back and will be ready to go. The full squad is due to report on Wednesday.
“Most of the guys who were banged up are here,” Reid said. “This will be kind of a jump start. We’ll see how that goes. We’ll take is slow and see how it goes.”
Besides Ware, safety Eric Berry (Achilles), center Mitch Morse (foot) and outside linebacker Dee Ford (back) missed most of last season with injuries.
Reid said two players aren’t back at full strength are wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and cornerback Ashton Lampkin.
Thomas broke his tibia in the regular season finale at Denver. Lampkin, who was battling for a roster spot, spent last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.
“Those two (Lampkin and Thomas), we’re evaluating now,” Reid said. “De’Anthony’s made great progress, but we just have to see how that goes, and Lampkin the same way. They’re both right on the edge there.
“Everybody else is good. Again, I want to see (them) on the field, and we’ll kind of monitor as it goes, but they all should be ready to go.”
