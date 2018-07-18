Former Chiefs star Albert Lewis reportedly hospitalized in critical-care unit

Former Chiefs cornerback Albert Lewis was admitted Monday to a Shreveport hospital Monday evening with an undisclosed illness and has since been in the critical-care unit, according to KSLA.com.
Lewis, who was picked by the Chiefs in the third round of the 1983 draft, had 38 interceptions in 11 seasons in Kansas City. He made four straight Pro Bowl appearances from 1987-90, and is a member of the Chiefs ring of honor. Lewis, 57, finished his career by playing four seasons with the Raiders.
According to KSLA, Lewis’ condition is not known.
