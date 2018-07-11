NFL’s supplemental draft passes quietly for inactive Chiefs

Signs seemed to point toward possible action by the Chiefs during Wednesday’s NFL supplemental draft.
The top prospects coincided with the Chiefs’ ongoing need in the secondary.
But the Chiefs didn’t add to their roster; a pair of NFC East teams, New York and Washington, did.
Teams were invited to submit draft-round bids during Wednesday's supplemental draft. If a team did, and was awarded the player, that team would surrender that round's pick in the 2019 regular draft.
The Giants submitted a third-round bid for Sam Beal and landed the Western Michigan cornerback.
Washington acquired Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander with a sixth-round bid.
Three other players were eligible for the supplemental draft but weren’t selected.
