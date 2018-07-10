Not so fast: Chiefs might not be finished drafting players for 2018

And you thought Chiefs were finished with the NFL Draft.
A summer version of rookie acquisition presents itself Wednesday in the form of the supplement draft, held annually for prospects who did not enter the regular draft in April but have since submitted their names and plan to play this season. Typically, college players who have been ruled ineligible for next season after the regular draft enter the supplemental draft.
This year, five such players have entered their names, and according to several draft analysts, the chance of someone being selected for the first time since 2015 is good.
What's more, the Chiefs could be a team in action here.
Three of the five players in the supplemental draft are defensive backs. The Chiefs have retooled their secondary, with the addition of nickel back Kendall Fuller and cornerback David Amerson, but could be in the market for more talent.
The consensus top prospect on Wednesday is Sam Beal, a cornerback from Western Michigan. He applied for the supplemental draft after he became academically ineligible for this season. Had Beal been part of the regular draft, he likely would have been one of the top cornerback prospects.
The other top prospect is Adonis Alexander, a 6-3, 195-pound cornerback from Virginia Tech.
Others in the supplemental draft are Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu and Grand Valley State running back Marty Carter.
So, how does the supplemental draft work? Something like an advance on a future pick. When a player is selected in the supplemental draft, the team that selects him loses that pick in the following year’s regular draft.
For instance, if the Chiefs put in a third-round bid for Beal, and Beal is awarded to the Chiefs, they would lose a third-round selection in 2019.
For draft order, teams are divided into three groups: all teams with six or fewer victories in 2018, non-playoff teams with at least seven victories, and all 12 playoff teams. The Chiefs are in the final group. Teams don’t have to submit bids.
If another team that wasn’t in the playoffs last season put in a third-round bid for Beal, along with the Chiefs, he would go that other team.
Beal is expected to be the highest supplemental draft pick since the Cleveland Browns selected Josh Gordon in the second round in 2012. A year earlier, quarterback Terrelle Pryor was taken in the third round by the Oakland Raiders.
