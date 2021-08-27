Football

Fans of NFL’s worst teams tend to overeat after each loss, report shows

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle) Adam Hunger AP

It’s inevitable in sports, losing. The deep, inexorable pain that hardcore NFL fans get when their team loses is like a punch to the gut.

Food and drink, of course, help ease the pain.

In a new report by Bookies.com, it’s revealed how wins and losses contribute to the amount of food NFL fans shove in their post-game faces — depending on the performance of their favorite team.

The report is based on research data from “From Fan to Fat? Vicarious Losing Increases Unhealthy Eating, but Self-Affirmation Is an Effective Remedy.”

“To understand the data, the average American eats 3,600 calories a day, according to Business Insider,” the news release says. “This means U.S. adults over the course of a 16-game season eats, on average, 57,600 calories. This number acts as the base for revealing the calorie change and percentage change for each NFL team – an example of the working can be found in the methodology.”

That’s bad news for fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team with the worst record (1-15) in the NFL last season.

Sure, you got Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft, but Jags fans ate around 10 percent more calories the day after a Jacksonville loss.

“With just one win during the 2020-2021 NFL campaign, Jaguars fans were likely consuming more post-gameday calories than any other team, eating 9.06% more than the national average,” the survey says. “This equates to 5,220 additional calories over the course of the season.”

That’s about 326 calories per loss — roughly a chili dog — which is not enough to increase your waistline. Honestly, it seems like a decent way to soothe your freshly punched gut.

Because Kansas City had the best regular season record (14-2), Chiefs fans consumed 1800 less calories post-gameday than the average American. Again, not a game-changer, but the report notes that fans of winning teams are “inclined to cut out calories by five percent after their team wins.”

So in simple terms, losers eat more than winners, and we get that.

Here’s at look at each NFL teams’ won-loss record last year and the change in calories for fans over the course of the regular season:

NFL TeamWin-Loss 2020-2021Calorie Change Change %
Jackson Jaguars1:15+5220+9.06%
New York Jets2:14+4680+8.13%
Atlanta Falcons4:12+3600+6.25%
Houston Texans4:12+3600+6.25%
Cincinnati Bengals4:11+3240+5.63%
Philadelphia Eagles4:11+3240+5.63%
Denver Broncos5:11+3060+5.31%
Detroit Lions5:11+3060+5.31%
Carolina Panthers5:11+3060+5.31%
San Francisco 49ers6:10+2520+4.38%
Dallas Cowboys6:10+2520+4.38%
New York Giants6:10+2520+4.38%
Los Angeles Chargers7:9+1980+3.44%
New England Patriots7:9+1980+3.44%
Minnesota Vikings7:9+1980+3.44%
Washington Football Team7:9+1980+3.44%
Chicago Bears8:8+1440+2.50%
Arizona Cardinals8:8+1440+2.50%
Las Vegas Raiders8:8+1440+2.50%
Miami Dolphins10:6+360+0.63%
Los Angeles Rams10:6+360+0.63%
Cleveland Browns11:5-180-0.31%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers11:5-180-0.31%
Indianapolis Colts11:5-180-0.31%
Baltimore Ravens11:5-180-0.31%
Tennessee Titans11:5-180-0.31%
New Orleans Saints12:4-720-1.25%
Seattle Seahawks12:4-720-1.25%
Pittsburgh Steelers12:4-720-1.25%
Buffalo Bills13:3-1260-2.19%
Green Bay Packers13:3-1260-2.19%
Kansas City Chiefs14:2-1800-3.13%

