NFL star, Miege grad sacks government shutdown with groceries for KC federal workers

NFL linebacker and former Mizzou football star Shane Ray can’t tackle the government’s problems with shutdowns — but he can buy federal workers’ groceries.
The Bishop Miege High School graduate and Denver Broncos star announced this weekend that the Rays Awareness foundation — founded by Ray and his mother, Sebrina Johnson —will purchase $100 gift cards for Price Chopper groceries for more than 50 federal workers who went without pay in Kansas City.
The gift cards will be distributed Wednesday, the foundation announced. Interested federal workers should send an email to info@raysawarenessfoundation.org.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments