Kansas Speedway will play host to two NASCAR Cup Series races again in 2022

Two NASCAR Cup Series races each year at Kansas Speedway — it’s become an annual staple of the circuit’s schedule. And that cadence will continue in 2022.

NASCAR’s slate of races for next season, unveiled Wednesday, features two visits to the oval track in Kansas City, Kan.: a May 15 race as well as the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sept. 11. The September race will be the second in next year’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and the next-to-last race in the Round of 16.

“Kansas Speedway is one of the most challenging tracks for NASCAR’s greatest drivers, which continues to make it a fan favorite on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said in a news release. “And continuing to hold a prestigious slot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs just adds to the intensity our fans enjoy at our track.”

This year’s Hollywood Casino 400, set for Sunday, Oct. 24, includes a pre-race concert by multi-platinum recording artist Mitchell Tenpenny. The Kansas Lottery 300, the second race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8, and the Reese’s 150 for the ARCA Menards Series championship, will take place the day before — Saturday, Oct. 23 — at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Visit www.kansasspeedway.com for more information or to purchase tickets.