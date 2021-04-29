Thad Moffitt, left, the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard “The King” Petty, has some serious racing bloodlines working in his favor. File photo

Here are five drivers to watch in Saturday’s ARCA Dutch Boy 150 race at Kansas Speedway.

The race begins at 12:30 p.m. Central Time.

Corey Heim, No. 20 Toyota

Heim, 18, won the October race at Kansas for his first win in 16 career starts after finishing fourth in the summer race. Heim, of Marietta, Ga., has now won three of the last four ARCA events after driving to victory on a last lap pass at Talladega last week and leads the standings by 14 points.

Ty Gibbs, No. 18 Toyota

Gibbs, grandson of legendary team owner and football coach Joe Gibbs, won at Phoenix from the pole for his ninth career ARCA win. Gibbs, 18, also won the Xfinity series race on the Daytona road course in February. Gibbs finished 14th at Kansas last fall.

Drew Dollar, No. 15 Toyota

Dollar, 20, finished second at Daytona and seventh at Phoenix and is second in the standings. Dollar, of Atlanta, owns one career win, at Talladega, in 24 career starts, and has three top 10 finishes at Kansas Speedway — seventh in 2019 and seventh and eighth in 2020.

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Ford

Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR legend Richard “The King” Petty, finished third at Phoenix, sixth at Talladega and is still looking for his first ARCA win in 30 starts. Moffitt, 20, finished 10th in his Kansas debut last summer, one of eight Top 10 finishes in 13 starts.

Bret Holmes, No. 23 Chevrolet

Holmes, 23, won the summer ARCA race at Kansas and finished second in the fall en route to the series championship. Holmes, of Munford, Ala., has made two starts this season, finishing third at Daytona and fifth at Talladega.