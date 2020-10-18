Kansas Speedway welcomes happy fans at track for first time since onset of pandemic

A crowd of reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic watches drivers take the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. AP

The large, checkered walkway welcoming fans to the main gate at Kansas Speedway Sunday was flanked by matching columns of flags — Kansas Speedway flags, Kansas state flags and American flags — all snapping in the stiff and ever-present breeze.

The familiar smells of kettle corn, fried pork tenderloins and barbecue filled the main concourse. And for the first time in six days of racing at Kansas Speedway in 2020, some 10,000 fans dotted the massive grandstand on the front stretch.

The NASCAR Cup Series was the first major professional sport to officially return to the Kansas City area during the pandemic when it came to town in late July. On Sunday it became the second local professional sport to allow limited attendance, following the lead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 carried a bit of historical significance, as it marked the final scheduled appearance for both seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson and Emporia, Kansas native and local favorite Clint Bowyer, both of whom are retiring after this season.

The fans were eager to take it all in. Kansas Speedway announced last week that it sold out of its allotment of grandstand tickets for Sunday’s race.

“We are certainly excited that our fans are eagerly anticipating being at the track to enjoy the intensity that playoff racing offers,” Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren said in a statement. “Hosting them comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility, and our staff is working diligently to provide all of our guests with a great experience.”

The fans who ventured out to the speedway on Sunday were a mix of first-time attendees and season ticket-holders. The 40-degree temperatures and bone-chilling wind that blew into town overnight weren’t enough to deter them from an opportunity to see their favorite drivers in person.

Jon and Sheila Reagan from Neosho were on hand to watch a NASCAR race live for the first time.

“We’re excited to do something. I actually got these tickets from my buddy, and I’ve been trying to get up here for a while, so this is when we could come,” Jon Reagan said. “Rain, shine, whatever, we’re doing it. We’re going.

“Another buddy of mine and I are actually going to go drive a car in a couple of weeks down at Texas Motor Speedway. We’re kind of excited about it and just want to get a feel for it. We just want to enjoy being out, watching the race. We just enjoy doing something we’ve never been able to do. And we’ve never done this exact thing before. It’s an adventure. We’re going for it.”

Josh Riggins left Lincoln, Neb., Sunday morning around 8 a.m. with his children, Miles and Jemma. The family had been to dirt-track races, but Riggins said he wanted to take his kids to a NASCAR race for the first time.

“We were sitting at home, kind of bored, and we thought it would be fun to come down and check it out,” Riggins said. “I thought it would be fun to get the kids out of the house and go to the races. I’m looking forward for them to see a race.”

Kevin and Karen Clifton are season ticket-holders from Perryville, Missouri, south of St. Louis. They took in races at World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly Gateway International Raceway) just across the river from St. Louis, and weren’t about to miss this one in KCK.

“It’s always cold when we come over here in the fall, it seems like,” Kevin Clifton said.

“Yeah, but I kind of like it,” Karen Clifton said with a laugh.

The weather will almost certainly be warmer when NASCAR’s next at Kansas Speedway. The spring race is scheduled for May 2, with the series returning for the playoffs on Oct. 24, 2021.

With a little bit of luck, maybe fans will be able to once again enjoy the full racing experience they enjoyed here on Sunday.