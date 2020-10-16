Meet the Round of 8 contenders in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. AP

Here’s a look at the field for Sunday’s Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Ford

Harvick is one of four drivers to win three Cup races at Kansas Speedway — most recently in the spring of 2018 — and owns three second-place finishes there. Harvick, the 2014 series champion, has won a series-most eight races for Stewart-Haas Racing this season, though he has finished outside the Top 10 in his last three starts. Still, Harvick, 44, has a 13-point lead over second-place Denny Hamlin and is 45 points ahead of the Championship 4 cutoff. Harvick, one of three drivers to start all 29 Cup races at Kansas, finished fourth in the July race.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

Hamlin, 39, has won three times at Kansas Speedway, including the last two events, and is bidding to become the first to win three straight at the track and four overall. Hamlin, considered the best active driver not to have won a Cup championship, is 32 points ahead of the cutoff. He has won seven races for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, one short of his career high set in 2008.

Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Ford

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, has won twice at Kansas Speedway, both in the spring of 2011 and 2019 and was second in July. Keselowski, 36, has won four races this season for Team Penske, including Richmond in the first round of the playoffs. Keselowski is 13 points ahead of the Championship 4 cutoff and is looking to make the final round for the second time.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

Elliott, who has replaced his father, Bill, and former teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr., as the Cup series’ Most Popular Driver, won the fall race at Kansas in the fall of 2018 for Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott, 24, owns three wins this season and is seeded fourth, five points ahead of the cutoff. He finished 12th at Kansas in July and will sit on the pole on Sunday.

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

Logano, the 2018 Cup champion, won two races before the pandemic interrupted the season and is five points behind Elliott for the final transfer spot to the Championship 4. Logano, 30, won the 2014 and 2015 fall races at Kansas Speedway. But he struggled in 2019 with 15th and 17th finishes and was caught up in a crash in July and finished 35th. He’ll start in the first row next to Elliott.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

Truex, the 2017 series champion, is the only driver to win both Cup races in a season at Kansas Speedway when he pulled off the sweep in 2017. He nearly made it three straight but finished second in the 2018 spring race. Truex, 40, owns one win this season at Martinsville or Joe Gibbs Racing and is 10 points behind Elliott for the final transfer spot. He finished third at Kansas in July.

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Chevrolet

Bowman, who recently signed a new deal to drive the Hendrick Motorsport’s No. 48 in 2021, is 18 points behind teammate Elliott for the fourth transfer spot. Bowman, who owns one win this season, at Fontana, has made 10 starts at Kansas with a best finish of second when he led 63 laps. He finished eighth in July.

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chevrolet

Busch, the 2014 champion, is 21 points out of the fourth position and is trying to make it to the playoffs’ final round for the first time in this format. Busch, one of three drivers to start all 29 Cup races at Kansas Speedway, has yet to win at the track. He finished second in 2013 and 2017 and was ninth in July.