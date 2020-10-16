NASCAR news: Jimmie Johnson to be honored at his final race at Kansas Speedway 

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson’s final race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday will be commemorated with two honors.

Johnson and at least 27 competitors in the Hollywood Casino 400 will help raise awareness for the Jimmie Johnson Foundation by sporting a specially designed Team JJF strip on the visors of their respective helmets.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s race, eight drivers — Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman — will sign their visors, which will be available in an online auction the week prior to the season finale at Phoenix International Raceway, to raise funds to support K-12 public education.

“The Team JJF visor campaign and the support it gets from the drivers means a lot to (wife) Chani and me,” said Johnson, who is retiring from full-time Cup competition at the end of the season. “I’m excited to be able to promote the Jimmie Johnson Foundation this weekend, and I’m grateful to Ally for allowing us to run the visor strip. It’s been a challenging year for everyone, but thanks to the generosity of our partners and the NASCAR community, we are able to provide essential financial support to K-12 public schools through fundraisers like this one.”

Also, in honor of Johnson’s passion for cycling, Academy Sports + Outdoors will be donating 48 bikes and helmets — representing his No. 48 Chevrolet — to area youth, a group which will be comprised of pediatric patients at The University of Kansas Health System.

“Jimmie Johnson is the epitome of what a sports figure should be about,” said Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren. “He has represented NASCAR with utmost class in everything he did on the track and away from it. Not only did he join two NASCAR legends in winning an astounding seven championships, but he also established a new benchmark for fitness in our sport.

“We appreciate the support from Academy Sports + Outdoors and The University of Kansas Health System to honor Jimmie in a unique way that will have a meaningful impact in the community.

All seats are sold

All available grandstand inventory for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday have been sold.

The limited number of 10,000 fans permitted is in accordance with safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe experience. All guests will be screened before entering the facility and must maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Guests three years of age and older will be required to wear face coverings at all times. In addition, tailgating and coolers will not be permitted (clear bags up to 18”x18”x14” in size will be allowed). Guests with grandstand seats will be assigned a designated entry time and gate for entering the venue.

NASCAR has announced it will return to Kansas Speedway in 2021 for two race weekends. The Cup races will be on May 2 and Oct. 24.

Bowyer to give command

Clint Bowyer of Emporia, Kansas, who last week announced his retirement from full-time Cup racing and will be joining Fox’s television crew next year, will serve as the virtual Grand Marshal for Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300.

“This is an honor,” said Bowyer, a 15-year Cup veteran and former Xfinity Series champion. “I’ve been to every city there is in this country, and Kansas City is the best. You couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to call a place home than Kansas City. When we roll back in here this weekend it’s always been the go-to destination track for a fan, and for the people in the industry. The Xfinity race will be a great show for the fans, and a good ramp up to Sunday.”

ARCA changes start time

The start time of Friday night’s ARCA Menards Series race, The Speediatrics 150 presented by The NASCAR Foundation was changed to 5 p.m. to accommodate Major League Baseball playoffs coverage on FS1.