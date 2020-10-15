Five drivers to watch in Saturday’s NASCAR trucks race at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Camping World Series begins its Round of 8 portion of the playoffs with the Clean Harbors 200 at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Here are five drivers to watch:

Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford

Crafton, the defending series champion, also won trucks titles in 2013 and 2014. He won the second July trucks race at Kansas Speedway this year, his first win since 2017. Crafton, 44, has made 21 trucks starts at Kansas, the most of any driver, and posted wins in 2013 and 2015.

Austin Hill, No. 16 Toyota

Hill, 26, enters the round tied for the points lead with Sheldon Creed. Hill won the first trucks race at Kansas in July and finished sixth in the second race. He has six career wins, including Kansas and Las Vegas, a similar 1.5 mile track, last month.

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevrolet

Creed, 23, won the first three race of his trucks career this season, at Kentucky, Daytona (road course) and Madison, Ill. He had two rough rides at Kansas in July, finishing eighth and 26th. He won the 2018 ARCA race at Kansas in becoming the series champion.

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevrolet

Smith, the leading Rookie of the Year Candidate, owns victories at Michigan and Dover. Smith, 21, was competitive in his first two starts at Kansas in July. He led 17 laps in the opening race and finished ninth; and he led a race-high 50 in the second race only to finish ninth.

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Chevrolet

Enfinger, 35, has five career victories, including Daytona, Atlanta and Richmond this season. He finished third in both races at Kansas Speedway in July. He also has finished third three times in ARCA series races at Kansas, including 2015 when he won the series championship.